Upcoming Smartphones To Be Launch In January 2021: iQOO 7, Realme Koi, Mi 10i, Galaxy S21+, S21 And More

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 10i in the first week of 2021, then, we are also expected to see the launch of the phones like the Realme Koi in the first week itself. Here are all the smartphones that are expected to launch in 2021 in India and across the world.

Realme Koi with SD888 SoC (January 4)

Rumoured Key Specs

Dimensity 800U chipset

64MP triple rear cameras

50W fast-charging

Xiaomi Mi 10i (January 5)

Rumoured Key Specs

a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset

4,820mAh non-replaceable Li-Polymer battery

Samsung Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 (January 14)

Rumoured Key Specs

6.7 inches Screen

Android 11, One UI 3.0

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM

64MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable Battery

iQOO 7 with Snapdragon 888 (January 11)

Rumoured Key Specs

Snapdragon 888 chipset with Adreno 660 GPU

120Hz FullHD+ display

12GB RAM

50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

4,000 mAh battery with 120W charging

Redmi 9T Launch Rumoured for January 8

Rumoured Key Specs

a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC

4GB of RAM

up to 128GB of onboard storage

Lava BE U (January 7)

Rumoured Key Specs

6.08-inch IPS LCD display featuring an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a pixel density of 283ppi

13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

2GB RAM and Cortex A55 Octa-core processor

4,060mAh Li-ion type battery

Samsung Galaxy A52

Rumoured Key Specs

6.5 inches Super AMOLED Screen

Android 11, One UI 3.0

Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)

48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Li-Po, non-removable Battery

Realme 8 Pro

Rumoured Key Specs

6.4 inch Super AMOLED screen

42MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

6GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset

4,500mAh Li-ion type battery

Redmi Note 9T 5G

Rumoured Key Specs