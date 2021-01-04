ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Upcoming Smartphones To Be Launch In January 2021: iQOO 7, Realme Koi, Mi 10i, Galaxy S21+, S21 And More

    By
    |

    We have just entered 2021, which is expected to be a great year for smartphone enthusiasts. Brands are expected to launch more mid-range and budget smartphones, and we can also expect to see affordable 5G smartphones in the country.

    Expected to launch in 2021 in India
     

    Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 10i in the first week of 2021, then, we are also expected to see the launch of the phones like the Realme Koi in the first week itself. Here are all the smartphones that are expected to launch in 2021 in India and across the world.

    Realme Koi with SD888 SoC (January 4)

    Realme Koi with SD888 SoC (January 4)

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • Dimensity 800U chipset
    • 64MP triple rear cameras
    • 50W fast-charging
    Xiaomi Mi 10i (January 5)

    Xiaomi Mi 10i (January 5)

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
    • a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset
    • 4,820mAh non-replaceable Li-Polymer battery
    Samsung Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 (January 14)
     

    Samsung Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 (January 14)

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.7 inches Screen
    • Android 11, One UI 3.0
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
    • 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
    • 64MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable Battery
    iQOO 7 with Snapdragon 888 (January 11)

    iQOO 7 with Snapdragon 888 (January 11)

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • Snapdragon 888 chipset with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 120Hz FullHD+ display
    • 12GB RAM
    • 50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4,000 mAh battery with 120W charging
    Redmi 9T Launch Rumoured for January 8

    Redmi 9T Launch Rumoured for January 8

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC
    • 4GB of RAM
    • up to 128GB of onboard storage
    iQOO 7 with Snapdragon 888 (January 11)

    iQOO 7 with Snapdragon 888 (January 11)

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • Snapdragon 888 chipset with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 120Hz FullHD+ display
    • 12GB RAM
    • 50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4,000 mAh battery with 120W charging
    Redmi 9T Launch Rumoured for January 8

    Redmi 9T Launch Rumoured for January 8

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC
    • 4GB of RAM
    • up to 128GB of onboard storage
    Lava BE U (January 7)

    Lava BE U (January 7)

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.08-inch IPS LCD display featuring an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a pixel density of 283ppi
    • 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 2GB RAM and Cortex A55 Octa-core processor
    • 4,060mAh Li-ion type battery
    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.5 inches Super AMOLED Screen
    • Android 11, One UI 3.0
    • Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
    • 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po, non-removable Battery
    Realme 8 Pro

    Realme 8 Pro

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.4 inch Super AMOLED screen
    • 42MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 6GB RAM
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset
    • 4,500mAh Li-ion type battery
    Redmi Note 9T 5G

    Redmi Note 9T 5G

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • Android 10
    • 4GB Ram
    • Mediatek Dimensity 800U

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X