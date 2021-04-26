Last Week Most Trending Devices: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Poco X3 Pro And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

With many major flagship announcements, especially from most big brands for the first half of this year are over, Xiaomi dominates its grasp on the trending list right now. The company launched a slew of devices in India including the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro among others last week. Besides this, Apple announced the new iPad Pro 12.9 alongside the new and redesigned iMac and the Apple AirTag that was in the rumor mills for quite some time.

Following these, Samsung unveiled a slew of next-generation models including the Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Also, Sony Xperia 5 III sibling and the Galaxy Quantum 2 have occupied their positions in our list of trending devices. Check out more details to know the trending smartphones of the week 16 from here. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Key Specs 6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

1.1-inch (126 x 294) AMOLED rear touch always-on display with 450 nits (peak) brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

12GB LPPDDR5 6400MHz RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

50MP rear camera + 48MP + 48MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5020 MAh Battery Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Key Specs 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Key Specs 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Poco F3 Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4520mAh (Typical) battery Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) Key Specs 11-inch (2388 x 1668 pixels) Liquid Retina LED-backlit display with P3 Color Gamut, 600 nits brightness, 264 PPI

12.9-inch (2732 x 2048pixels) Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED backlit display with P3 Color Gamut, 600 nits brightness, 1000 nits max full-screen brightness; 1600 nits peak brightness (HDR), 264 PPI

Apple M1 chip 8-core CPU with 4 perform­ance cores and 4 efficiency cores

8-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine

8GB RAM with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage / 16GB RAM with 1TB or 2TB storage

iOS 14.5

12MP wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, 10MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 5P lens, Sapphire crystal lens cover, Autofocus with Focus Pixels (Wide), Brighter True Tone flash

12MP Ultra Wide TrueDepth front camera with 122° field of view, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting, Retina Flash

Five microphones for calls, video recording, and audio recording, Four speaker audio

Sensors: Face ID, LiDAR Scanner, Three-axis gyro, Accelerometer, Barometer, Ambient light sensor

5G (optional)

11-inch - 28.65-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery

12.9-inch - 40.88-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery Samsung Galaxy A72 Key Specs 6.7 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display

2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Key Specs 6.5 Inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Display

2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 750G Processor

4/6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5G SA/NSA

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

4500 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Key Specs 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Sony Xperia 1 III Key Specs 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

12GB RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card

Android 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Rear Camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE

4500mAh Battery

