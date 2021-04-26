Just In
Last Week Most Trending Devices: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Poco X3 Pro And More
With many major flagship announcements, especially from most big brands for the first half of this year are over, Xiaomi dominates its grasp on the trending list right now. The company launched a slew of devices in India including the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro among others last week. Besides this, Apple announced the new iPad Pro 12.9 alongside the new and redesigned iMac and the Apple AirTag that was in the rumor mills for quite some time.
Following these, Samsung unveiled a slew of next-generation models including the Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Also, Sony Xperia 5 III sibling and the Galaxy Quantum 2 have occupied their positions in our list of trending devices. Check out more details to know the trending smartphones of the week 16 from here.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- 6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- 1.1-inch (126 x 294) AMOLED rear touch always-on display with 450 nits (peak) brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 12GB LPPDDR5 6400MHz RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 50MP rear camera + 48MP + 48MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5020 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi Poco F3
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4520mAh (Typical) battery
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021)
- 11-inch (2388 x 1668 pixels) Liquid Retina LED-backlit display with P3 Color Gamut, 600 nits brightness, 264 PPI
- 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048pixels) Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED backlit display with P3 Color Gamut, 600 nits brightness, 1000 nits max full-screen brightness; 1600 nits peak brightness (HDR), 264 PPI
- Apple M1 chip 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores
- 8-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine
- 8GB RAM with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage / 16GB RAM with 1TB or 2TB storage
- iOS 14.5
- 12MP wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, 10MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 5P lens, Sapphire crystal lens cover, Autofocus with Focus Pixels (Wide), Brighter True Tone flash
- 12MP Ultra Wide TrueDepth front camera with 122° field of view, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting, Retina Flash
- Five microphones for calls, video recording, and audio recording, Four speaker audio
- Sensors: Face ID, LiDAR Scanner, Three-axis gyro, Accelerometer, Barometer, Ambient light sensor
- 5G (optional)
- 11-inch - 28.65-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery
- 12.9-inch - 40.88-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery
Samsung Galaxy A72
- 6.7 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display
- 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Display
- 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 750G Processor
- 4/6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5G SA/NSA
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- 4500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Sony Xperia 1 III
- 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 12GB RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card
- Android 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Rear Camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh Battery
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
14,999
-
18,507
-
11,560
-
15,003
-
9,940
-
34,390
-
53,975
-
39,611
-
24,361
-
20,710