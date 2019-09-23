Just In
Most Trending Phones Of Last Week: Huawei Mate 30 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy A50, Realme XT And More
We came across a few newly launched devices last week. While the Apple iPhone 11 series remained the talk of the week, a couple of Android smartphones arrived with upgraded features. Some of these smartphones have been added to the list which you can find at the bottom.
Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G
- 6.62-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 990 processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)
- HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 10 with EMUI 10.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- 40 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP rear camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) / 4100mAh battery
Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- 6.62-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 990 processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs
- HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 10 with EMUI 10.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- 40 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP rear camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) / 4100mAh battery
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Huawei Mate 30
- 6.62-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 990 processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)
- HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 10 with EMUI 10.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- 40 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) / 4100mAh battery
Huawei Mate 30 5G
- 6.62-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 990 processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)
- HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 10 with EMUI 10.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- 40 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 5G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) / 4100mAh battery
Apple iPhone 11
- 6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Samsung Galaxy A50
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 25MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- 4000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP +2MP rear camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Realme XT
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
The iPhone 11 smartphone lineup has Apple's A13 Bionic chipset at its heart, which is considered as the fastest chipset ever designed by the company. These iPhones are also running iOS 13 which is greatly upgraded with highly advanced apps and features. Huawei's new offering called the Mate 30 Pro 5G smartphone comes with several key features like Android 10, a 4,500mAh battery, wireless charging as well as proprietary fast charging support.
You can also check out the Samsung Galaxy A50 from the list as well. Its highlights are a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and three rear cameras.
Source: 1
