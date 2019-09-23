Most Trending Phones Of Last Week: Huawei Mate 30 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy A50, Realme XT And More

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 990 processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)

HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 10 with EMUI 10.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

40 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP rear camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) / 4100mAh battery

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 990 processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs

HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 10 with EMUI 10.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

40 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP rear camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) / 4100mAh battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Key Specs



6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Huawei Mate 30

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 990 processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)

HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 10 with EMUI 10.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

40 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) / 4100mAh battery

Huawei Mate 30 5G

Key Specs



6.62-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 990 processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)

HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 10 with EMUI 10.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

40 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP camera

24MP front camera

Dual 5G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) / 4100mAh battery

Apple iPhone 11

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs



6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

25MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

4000 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP +2MP rear camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Key Specs

5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Realme XT

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

The iPhone 11 smartphone lineup has Apple's A13 Bionic chipset at its heart, which is considered as the fastest chipset ever designed by the company. These iPhones are also running iOS 13 which is greatly upgraded with highly advanced apps and features. Huawei's new offering called the Mate 30 Pro 5G smartphone comes with several key features like Android 10, a 4,500mAh battery, wireless charging as well as proprietary fast charging support.

You can also check out the Samsung Galaxy A50 from the list as well. Its highlights are a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and three rear cameras.