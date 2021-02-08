Last Week Most Trending Smartphones 2021: Motorola Moto G10, Moto G30, Xiaomi Mi 11, Poco X3, And More

Not just that, phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G were finally available for purchase without requiring to pre-order then. On top of that, some of the phones like the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the Redmi Note 9 Pro were also trending last week.

Here is the list of all the trending smartphones in India last week. More and more people searched about these smartphones, making them the most popular smartphones from both Android and iOS counterparts.

Motorola Moto G10

Rumored Key Specs

6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 Pixel) MaxVision display

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

48MP rear camera with Samsung GM1 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras

8MP front camera

3.5mm audio jack, Google Assistant button

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b /g /n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC

5,000 mAh battery

Colours: Iridescent Pearl or Aurora Gray

Motorola Moto G30

Rumored Key Specs

6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision display with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

64MP rear camera, 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras

8MP front camera

3.5mm audio jack, Google Assistant button

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C

5,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 11

Key Specs



6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 3200MHz RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB 3200MHz LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4600mAh (Typical) / 4500mAh (Minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A12

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Key Specs



6.2-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera + 12MP + 64MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (S21) / 4800mAh (S21+) battery

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs



6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Realme X7 Pro

