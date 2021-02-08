For Quick Alerts
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones 2021: Motorola Moto G10, Moto G30, Xiaomi Mi 11, Poco X3 And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
We are already into the second week of February 2021, and the first week for the smartphone tech enthusiasts was pretty interesting, where, we noticed the launch of some of the most anticipated smartphones of 2021 like the Realme X7 Pro 5G or the Poco M3.
Not just that, phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G were finally available for purchase without requiring to pre-order then. On top of that, some of the phones like the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the Redmi Note 9 Pro were also trending last week.
Here is the list of all the trending smartphones in India last week. More and more people searched about these smartphones, making them the most popular smartphones from both Android and iOS counterparts.
Motorola Moto G10
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 Pixel) MaxVision display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- 48MP rear camera with Samsung GM1 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras
- 8MP front camera
- 3.5mm audio jack, Google Assistant button
- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b /g /n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC
- 5,000 mAh battery
- Colours: Iridescent Pearl or Aurora Gray
Motorola Moto G30
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- 64MP rear camera, 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras
- 8MP front camera
- 3.5mm audio jack, Google Assistant button
- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 11
- 6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 3200MHz RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB 3200MHz LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4600mAh (Typical) / 4500mAh (Minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
- 6.2-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 64MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (S21) / 4800mAh (S21+) battery
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme X7 Pro
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 120Hz AMOLED display, 1200 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
