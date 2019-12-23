Just In
Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week: Galaxy A71, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K30, Galaxy A01 And More
Xiaomi has been an undisputed player in the smartphone arena for months but Samsung that was in plans to strike back at the company did so with the announcement of the Galaxy A series smartphones. Well, the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 that went official in Vietnam were in the headlines last week.
Besides these, the Redmi K30 was also creating headlines over the week as it was one of the much-awaited smartphones. Then came the Oppo A91, which went official in the global market on Friday last week. Even the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro also went official of late and its launch in India is awaited.
In addition to these, many other smartphones have hit the headlines over the last week as these are awaiting their global release in select markets. Having said that, here we have listed the most trending smartphones of the last week below.
Samsung Galaxy A71
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP+ 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.38 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4500 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi K30
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- K30 5G - Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- K30 4G - Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth and 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 5G SA/ NSA (Optional) / Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A01
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz + Quad 1.45GHz ) processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery
Oppo A91
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP depth sensor
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A50
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- 6.47 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 11
- Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G
- 108 MP + 12MP + 5MP + 20MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 5260 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A70
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,839
-
1,09,894
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
64,889
-
34,839
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
45,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270
-
22,300
-
32,990