Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week: Galaxy A71, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K30, Galaxy A01 And More

Besides these, the Redmi K30 was also creating headlines over the week as it was one of the much-awaited smartphones. Then came the Oppo A91, which went official in the global market on Friday last week. Even the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro also went official of late and its launch in India is awaited.

In addition to these, many other smartphones have hit the headlines over the last week as these are awaiting their global release in select markets. Having said that, here we have listed the most trending smartphones of the last week below.

Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP+ 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs

6.38 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4500 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi K30

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

K30 5G - Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

K30 4G - Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth and 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera

5G SA/ NSA (Optional) / Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A01

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz + Quad 1.45GHz ) processor

2GB RAM

16GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery

Oppo A91

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP depth sensor

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Key Specs



6.47 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 11

Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G

108 MP + 12MP + 5MP + 20MP + 2MP Rear Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5260 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A70

Key Specs