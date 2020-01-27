ENGLISH

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A51, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Oppo F15 And More

    By
    |

    We are now reaching the end of January 2020, but the expectation that users had this month, for getting better performing devices, has been met fruitfully. Users have been indulged across online portals, to buy some of the most trending phones. While a section of users is already having these devices, rest others are struggling quite hard to pick up the correct handsets.

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones
     

    But, when we have a collection of last week's most trending phones below, things will turn your way, especially when you are confused about choosing a suitable phone.

    If your choice is Samsung, then the brand is in news for good reasons due to the launch of the Galaxy S20 series-- that includes two other models sporting the 5G network. Another handset that can give you good thoughts is the Galaxy A51.

    Apple is still shining after it launched the iPhone 11 series back in 2019. Being premium offering by the brand, iPhone 11 Pro Max has every reason to get itself in the category of 'ideal expensive phone'.

    In addition, a couple of phones have appeared on the list from Oppo and Xiaomi, as well. Read on to know the spec-highlights of these phones.

    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.9 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    • 128GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
    • 108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
    • 40 MP Front Camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A71

    Samsung Galaxy A71

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.2 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 10.0
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    • 128GB 12GB RAM
    • 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
    • 10 MP Front Camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
    Oppo F15

    Oppo F15

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC 3.0 fast charging
    Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

    Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.47-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 11 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 20MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5260mAh (Typical) / 5160mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 15:54 [IST]
