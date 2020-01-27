Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A51, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Oppo F15 And More

But, when we have a collection of last week's most trending phones below, things will turn your way, especially when you are confused about choosing a suitable phone.

If your choice is Samsung, then the brand is in news for good reasons due to the launch of the Galaxy S20 series-- that includes two other models sporting the 5G network. Another handset that can give you good thoughts is the Galaxy A51.

Apple is still shining after it launched the iPhone 11 series back in 2019. Being premium offering by the brand, iPhone 11 Pro Max has every reason to get itself in the category of 'ideal expensive phone'.

In addition, a couple of phones have appeared on the list from Oppo and Xiaomi, as well. Read on to know the spec-highlights of these phones.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Key Specs

6.9 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

128GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM

108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

40 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs



6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Rumoured Key Specs

6.2 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10.0

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

128GB 12GB RAM

12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

10 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery

Oppo F15

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 20MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5260mAh (Typical) / 5160mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Key Specs