    Best Budget PopUp Camera Smartphones In India

    By
    |

    The year 2019 witnessed many updates, as far as specs of the devices are concerned. One particular spec that turned users into more selfie freaks, was the introduction of pop-up camera configuration. When this feature arrived, users tend to find it on only a few high-end and mid-range phones. Gradually, the feature has become so common that even budget phones, these days, are launched with the pop-up camera orientation.

    Best PopUp Camera With Budget Smartphones
     

    If we talk about the orientation, some devices either feature centrally aligned or side-mounted pop-up camera on top. Now coming to benefits, with a pop-up camera, your phone will offer a truly bezel-less display.

    The sensor immediately retracts after witnessing any harm. It comes with an anti-dust mechanism, which prevents the screen from the accumulation of dust and dirt. Due to which, you get clearer images and videos with the best autofocus result.

    Overwhelmed by the very well admiration for the pop-up lens by the users, our makers are keen on launching even more creative camera setups. Several reports have claimed that a few Chinese companies, especially out of the BBK portfolio, are working on an in-display camera, which could be seen in the upcoming phones sometime later.

    While with OnePlus One Concept, we already saw a new kind of camera configuration, where rear cameras are positioned under a special glass. The camera comes into existence, only after you have opened the app.

    And, goes vanishing the moment camera app is turned off. As we are waiting to see more sophisticated camera phones, you can by now get some of the best pop-up camera budget phones from Rs. 13,999, in the list below.

    Honor 9X

    Honor 9X

    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi K20

    Xiaomi Redmi K20

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
    OPPO F11 Pro
     

    OPPO F11 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Vivo V15 Pro

    Vivo V15 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48 MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery
    Realme X

    Realme X

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging
    Vivo V15

    Vivo V15

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

    Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9(Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera
    • 16MP pop-up front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    OPPO K3

    OPPO K3

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • 16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery

    Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
