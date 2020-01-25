Best Budget PopUp Camera Smartphones In India

If we talk about the orientation, some devices either feature centrally aligned or side-mounted pop-up camera on top. Now coming to benefits, with a pop-up camera, your phone will offer a truly bezel-less display.

The sensor immediately retracts after witnessing any harm. It comes with an anti-dust mechanism, which prevents the screen from the accumulation of dust and dirt. Due to which, you get clearer images and videos with the best autofocus result.

Overwhelmed by the very well admiration for the pop-up lens by the users, our makers are keen on launching even more creative camera setups. Several reports have claimed that a few Chinese companies, especially out of the BBK portfolio, are working on an in-display camera, which could be seen in the upcoming phones sometime later.

While with OnePlus One Concept, we already saw a new kind of camera configuration, where rear cameras are positioned under a special glass. The camera comes into existence, only after you have opened the app.

And, goes vanishing the moment camera app is turned off. As we are waiting to see more sophisticated camera phones, you can by now get some of the best pop-up camera budget phones from Rs. 13,999, in the list below.

Honor 9X

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery

OPPO F11 Pro

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Vivo V15 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

Realme X

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging

Vivo V15

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9(Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera

16MP pop-up front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO K3

Key Specs