Buying Guide: Best Selfie Camera Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 To Buy In India
Smartphone makers have greatly realized the importance of selfies, and how it brings joys in people's lives. To let the users collect best memories with great elegance, makers have been evolving the camera technology. We have seen many devices featuring either a single bigger sensor or dual moderately-sized sensors, which with a few AI features turn selfies to vivid. Check out a list of some best camera phones under Rs. 20,000 below.
In most cases, especially for the mid-range or premium category, we have seen devices featuring pop-up camera configuration. The advantages that a user can draw while snapping selfies are these pop-up sensors will retract if it senses any drop-down situation.
And, because the lens is placed on the top peripheral of a mobile, it covers a bigger group of people in a single frame and produces magnified images, which at times do not get possible with the upfront-equipped sensors.
Furthermore, there are camera features and modes in the phones, which make sure that your editing part of the captured images meets with no obstacle.
Since our story is concerned about budget segment phones, you must be ascertained that these enlisted phones are designed to provide you with the best photography experience, you're looking at an intact price point.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Realme X2
MRP: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo S1 Pro
MRP: Rs. 19,890
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 256GB storage
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh (typical)with 22.5w fast charging
OPPO F15
MRP: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A50s
MRP: Rs. 17,459
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme XT
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 550nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo Z1x
MRP: Rs. 15,990
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera
- 32MP front-facing camer
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo S1
MRP: Rs. 15,720
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M30s
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi K20
MRP: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
OPPO A9 2020
MRP: Rs. 15,490
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V15 Pro
MRP: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
- 6.39 Inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- Micro USB
- 3700 MAh Battery
Realme X
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh battery
Vivo V15
MRP: Rs. 14,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
