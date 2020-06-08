ENGLISH

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A51, Redmi Note 9S, vivo X50 Pro+ And More

    By
    |

    Smartphone sales and services have resumed post the ease in lockdown situations across the globe due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Not just sales, the smartphone manufacturers are also getting done with their pending launches. Multiple smartphones have been launched in the past few months and the consumers have a wide range of options to choose from.

    Most Trending Smartphones
     

    Every week we compile a list of the most trending smartphones. This time as well we are sharing the list of most trending smartphones that you can buy. For instance, the most trending devices in the affordable segment were the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 9 series.

    In the mid-range segment, the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy M31 were the most sought after handset. So, without any further delays, let's find out which all smartphones topped the charts last week.

    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5020mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.38 Inch FHD+ Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 4500 MAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 5020 MAh Battery
    vivo X50 Pro+

    vivo X50 Pro+

    Key Specs

    • 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 50MP+13MP+13MP+32MP Quad Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • USB Type-C
    • 4350mAh Battery
    Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

    Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 6.47-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 11 based on Android 10
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camer
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5260mAh (Typical) / 5160mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A71

    Samsung Galaxy A71

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Apple iPhone SE (2020)

    Apple iPhone SE (2020)

    Key Specs

    • 4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display
    • Six-Core A13 Bionic 64-Bit Processor
    • 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • TouchID Fingerprint Sensor
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • NFC With Reader Mode
    • GPS With GLONASS
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 1821 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M31

    Samsung Galaxy M31

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery

    Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 22:49 [IST]
