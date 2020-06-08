Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A51, Redmi Note 9S, vivo X50 Pro+ And More

Every week we compile a list of the most trending smartphones. This time as well we are sharing the list of most trending smartphones that you can buy. For instance, the most trending devices in the affordable segment were the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 9 series.

In the mid-range segment, the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy M31 were the most sought after handset. So, without any further delays, let's find out which all smartphones topped the charts last week.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs



6.38 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4500 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs



6.38 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4500 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

vivo X50 Pro+

Key Specs



6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

50MP+13MP+13MP+32MP Quad Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4350mAh Battery

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Key Specs



6.47-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camer

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5260mAh (Typical) / 5160mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Key Specs



4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display

Six-Core A13 Bionic 64-Bit Processor

64/128/256GB ROM

12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

TouchID Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

NFC With Reader Mode

GPS With GLONASS

Non-removable Li-Ion 1821 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M31

Key Specs

