Last Week most Trending Smartphones In India: Poco X3 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Google Pixel 6a And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
When we almost thought there will be no new smartphone launches this year, a few brands introduced their latest offerings. Besides, some of the previously launched smartphones were also trending in India.
Here is the list of smartphones, which includes the devices like the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Google Pixel 6a, Poco X3 Pro, and more that were trending in India. The list also includes yet to be launched devices like the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel
- Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos
- 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 12 MP Front Camera
- A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance
- Up to 28 hours of video playback, the best battery life ever in an iPhone
- Durable design with Ceramic Shield
- Li-Ion 4,352 mAh Battery
Redmi Note 10 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5,020 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G
- 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256 GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Poco X3 Pro
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,160 mAh battery
Google Pixel 6a
- 6.2 inches AMOLED Screen
- Android 12 OS
- Octa-core CPU
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
- 12.2 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 8 MP Rear Camera
- Li-Ion 4,800 mAh, non-removable battery
Redmi Note 11 Pro+
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 3:08 [IST]
