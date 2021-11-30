Last Week most Trending Smartphones In India: Poco X3 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Google Pixel 6a And More

Here is the list of smartphones, which includes the devices like the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Google Pixel 6a, Poco X3 Pro, and more that were trending in India. The list also includes yet to be launched devices like the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Key Specs

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel

Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos

12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

12 MP Front Camera

A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance

Up to 28 hours of video playback, the best battery life ever in an iPhone

Durable design with Ceramic Shield

Li-Ion 4,352 mAh Battery

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5,020 mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Key Specs



6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G

Key Specs

6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256 GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A12

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Poco X3 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,160 mAh battery

Google Pixel 6a

Key Specs



6.2 inches AMOLED Screen

Android 12 OS

Octa-core CPU

128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

12.2 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Rear Camera

Li-Ion 4,800 mAh, non-removable battery

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Key Specs