Just In
- just now Samsung Galaxy S22 Series To Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chip In India Instead Of Exynos 2200
- 1 hr ago OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped To Come Under Rs. 6,000 In India; Color Options Also Revealed
- 3 hrs ago LinkedIn Now Supports Hindi Language; Here’s How To Switch To Hindi Language
- 5 hrs ago Amazon Sale: List Of Best Wireless TV Headphones To Buy In India
Don't Miss
- Finance Why Is The Stock Markets Falling In India: Two Important Reasons
- Movies Rashami Desai's Ex Nandish Sandhu Walks Hand-In-Hand With Ankita Shorey; Are They In Live-In Relationship?
- Lifestyle Signs And Symptoms Of Anaemia In Children
- Sports ISL: East Bengal vs FC Goa: Preview, Team News, Timings, Where to Watch, Live Streaming Details
- News Rajya Sabha adjourned for day amid Opposition protests over suspension of MPs
- Education CBSE Class 12 Maths Term 1 2021 Answer Key, Check Unofficial Class 12 Maths And Applied Maths Answer Key Here
- Automobiles Audi A4 Premium Launched At Rs 39.99 Lakh
- Travel Budget Friendly Winter Places To Visit Around Dispur
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones In India: Redmi Note 11 Pro, Galaxy A52s, Poco X3 Pro, iPhone 13 And More
Qualcomm recently unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, which will now be used in the next generation of smartphones. Presently, smartphone makers are gearing up for launches of their smartphones before the year ends. At the same time, the Indian market still has a preference for mid-range devices. We have made a list of last week's most trending smartphones in India that includes top names from Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung, and so on.
Going into the details, the last week's most trending smartphones in India includes several Redmi devices. For instance, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ were a hit. However, these phones are yet to arrive in the country. Similarly, the newly launched Redmi Note 11T 5G and the slightly older Redmi Note 10 Pro have secured a place on the trending list.
Apart from Xiaomi's Redmi devices, we have several Samsung phones on the list of last week's most trending smartphones in India. Here, the new Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A12, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G have continued the popularity streak. Similarly, the iPhone 13 Pro Max with its flagship features has retained its trending spot.
Additionally, the iPhone 13 has also retained its spot on the list of last week's most trending smartphones in India. The Poco X3 Pro has also made an appearance on the list for its popular features. Here's everything you need to know about these smartphones.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Display
- 2.4GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 778G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- 4,500 mAh Battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Poco X3 Pro
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,160 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Redmi Note 11T 5G
- 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G (n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900 mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPhone 13
- 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Redmi Note 11 Pro+
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
21,229
-
11,945
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
25,636
-
11,713
-
23,393
-
9,000
-
26,000
-
37,877