Just In
- 6 min ago Major Smartphones Indian Market Should Have Received In 2021
- 13 min ago Apple Special Edition AirTag, Beats Studio Buds Introduced With Tiger Symbol: Where To Buy?
- 1 hr ago Nokia T20 Tablet Review: Almost Perfect Budget Tablet
- 1 hr ago iQOO 9 Series Spotted On Geekbench; Processor Details, Performance Benchmark Revealed
Don't Miss
- Movies Karan Johar Is Fed Up Of Newer Actors Demanding Rs 25-35 Crores; 'They Have Gone Beyond Deluded'
- Sports IPL 2022 Auction: Ambati Rayudu hopeful of getting picked by Chennai Super Kings again
- News Corbevax, Covovax, Molnupiravir approved for restricted emergency use against COVID-19: Mandaviya
- Finance Increasing Production, Enhancing Raw Material Security Focus Areas For Steel Sector in '2022'
- Automobiles PM Modi Upgrades To Mercedes-Maybach Costing Rs 12 Crore
- Lifestyle Aries Horoscope 2022: Yearly Astrological Predictions About Life, Love, Career, Health And More
- Education HPPSC RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 Released For Range Forest Officer At hppsc.hp.gov.in
- Travel Best Getaways from Cochin for a Memorable New Year's Eve
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones In India: Xiaomi 12, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Huawei P50 Pocket, And More
We have been coming across reports regarding the Oppo Find N, a foldable phone, but it did not stay in the spotlight for long and did not make its way into our trending smartphones list of last week. Instead, the Xiaomi 12, which is all set to be unveiled soon has dominated this list. Following the same, we have the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in the second and third positions.
We have been coming across reports regarding the Oppo Find N, a foldable phone, but it did not stay in the spotlight for long and did not make its way into our trending smartphones list of last week. Instead, the Xiaomi 12, which is all set to be unveiled soon has dominated this list. Following the same, we have the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in the second and third positions.
Xiaomi 12
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.28 inches (15.95 cm) Screen
- Android v12 OS
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- 50 MP + 13 MP + 32 MP Rear Camera
- 20 MP Front Camera
- 8 GB RAM
- 4,500 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
vivo V23 Pro
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.58 inches AMOLED bezel-less display
- Android v11
- Octa-core processor
- 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 8GB RAM
- 4,320 mAh Li-Polymer battery
Huawei P50 Pocket
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch (2790 x 1188 Pixels) FHD+ OLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 4G 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 256GB storage / 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
- Android-based EMUI 12 (Global) / HarmonyOS 2 (China)
- Dual SIM
- 40MP + 13MP + 32MP Rear Camera
- 10.7MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- A15 Bionic chip
- iOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.2
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB 6GB RAM
- Li-Ion 4,352 mAh, non-removable Battery
vivo S12 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with Origin OS Ocean
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300 mAh (typ) battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5,020 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
15,300
-
32,100
-
26,173
-
17,095
-
13,130
-
17,910
-
40,999
-
33,999
-
13,768
-
92,249