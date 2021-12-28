Last Week Most Trending Smartphones In India: Xiaomi 12, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Huawei P50 Pocket, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

We have been coming across reports regarding the Oppo Find N, a foldable phone, but it did not stay in the spotlight for long and did not make its way into our trending smartphones list of last week. Instead, the Xiaomi 12, which is all set to be unveiled soon has dominated this list. Following the same, we have the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in the second and third positions.

Android v12 OS

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

50 MP + 13 MP + 32 MP Rear Camera

20 MP Front Camera

8 GB RAM

4,500 mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery vivo V23 Pro Rumoured Key Specs 6.58 inches AMOLED bezel-less display

Android v11



Octa-core processor

64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

8GB RAM

4,320 mAh Li-Polymer battery Huawei P50 Pocket Key Specs 6.9-inch (2790 x 1188 Pixels) FHD+ OLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 4G 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB RAM with 256GB storage / 12GB RAM with 512GB storage

Android-based EMUI 12 (Global) / HarmonyOS 2 (China)

Dual SIM

40MP + 13MP + 32MP Rear Camera

10.7MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

A15 Bionic chip

iOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.2

128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB 6GB RAM

Li-Ion 4,352 mAh, non-removable Battery vivo S12 Pro Key Specs 6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Origin OS Ocean

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300 mAh (typ) battery Samsung Galaxy A12 Key Specs 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Key Specs 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5,020 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Key Specs 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

