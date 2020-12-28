Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: iPhone 12 Pro Max, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy A51, Redmi Note9 And More

Going into the details, Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max was among the top trending smartphones of last week. The LiDAR sensors that enhance the overall camera performance on the iPhone 12 Pro Max seem to be a hit among buyers. Apart from the iPhone, several Android smartphones have also been trending over the past week in India.

The list includes several Samsung smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A21s, and the Galaxy A71 were among the last week's most trending smartphones. Apart from these, the yet-to-be-launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G also emerged on the trending list. There's a lot of expectation from the upcoming Samsung flagship.

Like always, several Xiaomi smartphones ruled last week's most trending smartphone list. Devices like the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the 5G variant have been popular for a while now. These smartphones have been on the list for several weeks already. Additionally, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G flagship smartphone also emerged among the last week's most trending smartphones.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco was also part of the last week's most trending smartphones. Here, the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and the Xiaomi Poco M3 have surged in popularity and demand among buyers over the past week.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs



6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Rumoured Key Specs

6.8-inch Quad HD+ LTPO Dynamic AMOLED Display, 1-120Hz refresh rate, up to 1600 nits brightness, 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

S21 and S21 +- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, 64MP Telephoto lens, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps

S21 Ultra - 108MP rear camera with LED Flash, OIS, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, 10MP Telephoto lens for 3x zoom, 10MP Periscope lens for 10x zoom, 100x Space Zoom, Laser autofocus, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz) / Wi-Fi 6E (S21 Ultra), Bluetooth 5.1, UWB (S21+ & S21 Ultra), GPS + GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST

4000mAh (S21) / 4800mAh (S21+) / 5000mAh (S21 Ultra) battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera with 1/1.52″ Samsung HM2 sensor with 7P lens, 0.7μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, LED Flash, 8MP 120° ultra-wide sensor, 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensor

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4820mAh (Typical) / 4720mAh (Minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection

Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ LCD 144Hz Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor

8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

108MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

USB Type-C

5000 mAh Battery

Xiaomi Poco M3

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Key Specs



6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP (f/2.2) front camera

4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs

