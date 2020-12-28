Just In
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: iPhone 12 Pro Max, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy A51, Redmi Note9 And More
Smartphones have been one of the most trending gadgets despite the ongoing pandemic and economic slowdown. Several new devices have hit the market, which has a large user base and a rising demand. Taking a look at last week's most trending smartphone, we have devices like the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy A51, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and so on. The list also includes Samsung S21 Ultra, which is yet to be released.
Going into the details, Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max was among the top trending smartphones of last week. The LiDAR sensors that enhance the overall camera performance on the iPhone 12 Pro Max seem to be a hit among buyers. Apart from the iPhone, several Android smartphones have also been trending over the past week in India.
The list includes several Samsung smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A21s, and the Galaxy A71 were among the last week's most trending smartphones. Apart from these, the yet-to-be-launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G also emerged on the trending list. There's a lot of expectation from the upcoming Samsung flagship.
Like always, several Xiaomi smartphones ruled last week's most trending smartphone list. Devices like the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the 5G variant have been popular for a while now. These smartphones have been on the list for several weeks already. Additionally, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G flagship smartphone also emerged among the last week's most trending smartphones.
Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco was also part of the last week's most trending smartphones. Here, the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and the Xiaomi Poco M3 have surged in popularity and demand among buyers over the past week.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.8-inch Quad HD+ LTPO Dynamic AMOLED Display, 1-120Hz refresh rate, up to 1600 nits brightness, 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- S21 and S21 +- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, 64MP Telephoto lens, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps
- S21 Ultra - 108MP rear camera with LED Flash, OIS, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, 10MP Telephoto lens for 3x zoom, 10MP Periscope lens for 10x zoom, 100x Space Zoom, Laser autofocus, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz) / Wi-Fi 6E (S21 Ultra), Bluetooth 5.1, UWB (S21+ & S21 Ultra), GPS + GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST
- 4000mAh (S21) / 4800mAh (S21+) / 5000mAh (S21 Ultra) battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera with 1/1.52″ Samsung HM2 sensor with 7P lens, 0.7μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, LED Flash, 8MP 120° ultra-wide sensor, 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensor
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4820mAh (Typical) / 4720mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ LCD 144Hz Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 108MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5000 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Poco M3
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A21s
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A71
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
