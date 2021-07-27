ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Poco F3 GT, Redmi Note 10 And More

    By
    |

    Despite the current pandemic, smartphone brands continue to launch new smartphones after another. Last week, we came across several new launches from several brands. OnePlus has added Nord 2 to its Nord series, while Poco has brought the mid-range F3 GT smartphone.

     

    Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones

    Alongside, brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Realme have also added new models to their existing series. Here we have listed the most trending smartphones from multiple brands.

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 31) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • 5020 MAh Battery
    Poco F3 GT

    Poco F3 GT

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP macro camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,065mAh (Typical) battery
    Poco X3 Pro

    Poco X3 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
    • 5160mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
    • 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • 108MP + 12MP+ 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typical) battery
    Realme GT Master Explorer

    Realme GT Master Explorer

    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz 56° curved OLED display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
    Poco F3

    Poco F3

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Touchscreen Display
    • 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 870 Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi 6
    • 4520mAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4500 MAh Battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X