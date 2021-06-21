ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Poco X3 Pro, Honor 50 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro And More

    By
    |

    The Redmi Note 10 Pro has been leading the trending smartphones list for quite some time. Likewise, this week too, this Redmi smartphone is trending. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G that went official earlier this month is also among the toppers of this list and is holding the second position.

     

    Besides these, the Redmi Note 10 has cooupied the third position in the 24th week of this year. The other top positions are occupied by Poco X3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52.

    Most Trending List Of Smartphones

    The trending list of smartphones of the week 24 include the Xiaomi Poco F3, Honor 50 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Realme GT 5G. Check out more details of the trending smartphones of the week 24 from here.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • 5020 MAh Battery
    OnePlus Nord CE 5G
     

    OnePlus Nord CE 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 410 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA (N78), Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Key Specs

    • 6.43 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • 5000 MAh Battery
    Poco X3 Pro

    Poco X3 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5160mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
    • 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4500 MAh Battery
    Poco F3

    Poco F3

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
    • Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 12 based on Android 11
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4520mAh (Typical) battery
    Honor 50 Pro

    Honor 50 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.72-inch (2676x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display
    • Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 8GB / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
    • Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 108MP camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP +12MP ultra-wide camera
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh with 100W SuperCharge fast charging
    Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

    Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • 4G - Octa Core Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 5G - Octa Core Snapdragon 780G 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP (4G) / 20MP (5G) front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4250mAh (typical) battery
    Realme GT 5G

    Realme GT 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (Typical) battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X