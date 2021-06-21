For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 7 hrs ago Lava Probuds TWS Earbuds With MediaTek Airoha Chipset Launched At Rs. 1; What’s The Catch?
- 7 hrs ago Realme G1 India Launch Tipped Via Official Website; What All We Know?
- 7 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Selling For Rs. 7,999; Should You Buy Or Go For Revolve Active?
- 7 hrs ago Reliance Jio Effect: Airtel Join Hands With Tata Group For 5G Rollout In India
Don't Miss
- News Punjab Cong infighting: Amarinder Singh in Delhi for another round of talks with AICC panel
- Movies Beast Second Look Out: Thalapathy Vijay's Deadly Look Is A Perfect Birthday Treat For Fans
- Sports Euro 2020: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands: Depay, Wijnaldum on fire as classy Oranje make history in easy win
- Finance These Nifty Stocks Gave The Highest Dividend In FY21
- Education Bihar STET Result 2021 For Urdu, Sanskrit And Science Released At bsebstet2019.in
- Automobiles Top-Selling Bikes In India May 2021: Hero Splendor & Hero HF Deluxe Take Top Two Spots
- Lifestyle Swara Bhasker Flaunts A Pink Chikankari Kurta Set; Perfect For Stay-At-Home Festive Occasions
- Travel Best Places To Visit In South India In August
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Poco X3 Pro, Honor 50 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
The Redmi Note 10 Pro has been leading the trending smartphones list for quite some time. Likewise, this week too, this Redmi smartphone is trending. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G that went official earlier this month is also among the toppers of this list and is holding the second position.
Besides these, the Redmi Note 10 has cooupied the third position in the 24th week of this year. The other top positions are occupied by Poco X3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52.
The trending list of smartphones of the week 24 include the Xiaomi Poco F3, Honor 50 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Realme GT 5G. Check out more details of the trending smartphones of the week 24 from here.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5020 MAh Battery
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
- 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 410 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA (N78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- 6.43 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5000 MAh Battery
Poco X3 Pro
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A52
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- 4500 MAh Battery
Poco F3
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4520mAh (Typical) battery
Honor 50 Pro
- 6.72-inch (2676x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP +12MP ultra-wide camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh with 100W SuperCharge fast charging
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- 6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- 4G - Octa Core Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 5G - Octa Core Snapdragon 780G 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP (4G) / 20MP (5G) front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4250mAh (typical) battery
Realme GT 5G
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery
Comments
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
10,604
-
29,075
-
23,999
-
27,490
-
42,390
-
34,365
-
2,999
-
2,599
-
17,605
-
24,000
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Read More About: smartphones news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide
Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 22, 2021