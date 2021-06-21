Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Poco X3 Pro, Honor 50 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has been leading the trending smartphones list for quite some time. Likewise, this week too, this Redmi smartphone is trending. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G that went official earlier this month is also among the toppers of this list and is holding the second position.

Besides these, the Redmi Note 10 has cooupied the third position in the 24th week of this year. The other top positions are occupied by Poco X3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52.

The trending list of smartphones of the week 24 include the Xiaomi Poco F3, Honor 50 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Realme GT 5G. Check out more details of the trending smartphones of the week 24 from here. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5020 MAh Battery OnePlus Nord CE 5G Key Specs 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 410 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (N78), Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Key Specs

6.43 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5000 MAh Battery Poco X3 Pro Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A52 Key Specs

6.5 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

4500 MAh Battery Poco F3 Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4520mAh (Typical) battery Honor 50 Pro Key Specs

6.72-inch (2676x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP +12MP ultra-wide camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh with 100W SuperCharge fast charging Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Key Specs

6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

4G - Octa Core Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

5G - Octa Core Snapdragon 780G 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP (4G) / 20MP (5G) front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4250mAh (typical) battery Realme GT 5G Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery

