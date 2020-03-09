Just In
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Realme 6 Pro, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Black Shark 3 Pro And More
Smartphones have been continually evolving by offering premium features, multiple-camera setup, long-lasting battery, and so on. Some of the recent smartphone launches come from brands like Realme, Samsung, Xiaomi Black Shark, Huawei, and so on.
Here's a compilation of the last week's most trending smartphone list that includes Realme 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and more. Realme is one of the popular Chinese smartphone makers in the country offering some premium features at a pocket-friendly price with the Realme 6 and the 6 Pro smartphones.
The Realme 6 Pro is priced Rs. 16,999 and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box, which makes it one of the most trending smartphones under Rs. 20,000 in India. Some of the features include a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter.
There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC under the hood, making it perfect for gaming in the budget segment smartphone. Apart from Realme, Samsung was another popular brand that many users sought-after. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31, and the Galaxy A71 were some of the popular trending mobiles last week.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is the most premium of the lot and comes with a lot of camera enhancements like 100X Zoom, 108MP primary camera, and more. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M31 is another popular budget-segment smartphone that comes with a massive 6,000mAh starting from Rs. 14,999.
The Xiaomi, Black Shark, and Huawei are other trending smartphone brands from last week. Smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, Black Shark 3 Pro, and the Huawei P40 Lite E have received popular ratings among users and reviewers for the power-packed features it offers.
Realme 6 Pro
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M31
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IM616 sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro And Black Shark 3
- Black Shark 3 - 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 90Hz display
- Black Shark 3 Pro - 7.1-inch (3120 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 90Hz display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- Black Shark 3 - 4720mAh battery with 65W fast charging
- Black Shark 3 Pro -5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera+ 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 6
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP mono sensor + 2MP Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A71
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
