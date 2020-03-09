Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Realme 6 Pro, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Black Shark 3 Pro And More

Here's a compilation of the last week's most trending smartphone list that includes Realme 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and more. Realme is one of the popular Chinese smartphone makers in the country offering some premium features at a pocket-friendly price with the Realme 6 and the 6 Pro smartphones.

The Realme 6 Pro is priced Rs. 16,999 and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box, which makes it one of the most trending smartphones under Rs. 20,000 in India. Some of the features include a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter.

There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC under the hood, making it perfect for gaming in the budget segment smartphone. Apart from Realme, Samsung was another popular brand that many users sought-after. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31, and the Galaxy A71 were some of the popular trending mobiles last week.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is the most premium of the lot and comes with a lot of camera enhancements like 100X Zoom, 108MP primary camera, and more. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M31 is another popular budget-segment smartphone that comes with a massive 6,000mAh starting from Rs. 14,999.

The Xiaomi, Black Shark, and Huawei are other trending smartphone brands from last week. Smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, Black Shark 3 Pro, and the Huawei P40 Lite E have received popular ratings among users and reviewers for the power-packed features it offers.

Realme 6 Pro

Key Specs



6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Key Specs



6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera

40MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M31

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IM616 sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro And Black Shark 3

Key Specs



Black Shark 3 - 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 90Hz display

Black Shark 3 Pro - 7.1-inch (3120 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 90Hz display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage

Android 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

In display fingerprint sensor

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

Black Shark 3 - 4720mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Black Shark 3 Pro -5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera+ 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Realme 6

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP mono sensor + 2MP Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs

