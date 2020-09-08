Just In
Don't Miss
- News Bhima Koregaon: 3 members of Kabir Kala Manch a frontal organisation of naxalites arrested
- Movies Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Starts Shooting; Shares Pictures Of First Day On Set
- Lifestyle Sonakshi Sinha’s INR 3,499 Polka-dotted Dress For This Magazine’s Photoshoot Is So On Our Cart
- Sports IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' want to be the most consistent team this season, says pacer Kagiso Rabada
- Automobiles Tata Motors Launches ‘NEXON EV 3D Commerce’: Detailed Virtual Experience Of The Electric Compact SUV
- Finance 3 Best Small Cap Equity Mutual Funds To Buy
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In September
- Education How To Celebrate Teachers Day Online In Lockdown?
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Realme 7 Pro, Oppo F17 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra And More
Mid-range smartphones are in high demand in India presently. Additionally, budget and affordable smartphones have been widely searched on the internet to cater to the continued e-schooling norm. Some of last week's most trending smartphones include new launches like the Oppo F17 Pro and mid-range devices like the Realme 7 Pro.
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones
Xiaomi is one of the top-selling smartphone brands in India. Among the last week's most trending smartphones list, devices like the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and the Redmi Note 9 have topped the charts. The Mi 10 Ultra is the company's offering in the flagship segment and has been receiving some positive responses.
Among the latest entrants is the Oppo F17 Pro. Touted to feature some of the latest battery charging technology, the Oppo F17 Pro has been trending. Some of the other phones include the Infinix Zero 8 and the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, which is also sweeping the headlines for its sleek designs and efficient performance.
Apart from these, Samsung is another brand that has made it to the last week's most trending smartphone list. The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and the Galaxy A51 have received huge search volumes. It's been a few weeks since the Note20 Ultra launched and people are diving in to invest in the new tab-phone.
Lastly, the Realme 7 Pro and the Realme X7 Pro have also had many people looking into it. The Realme 7 Pro is probably one of the best smartphones in the segment providing an immersive experience with the upgraded display technology.
Realme 7 Pro
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Oppo F17 Pro
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera + 2MP camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh (typcial) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage / 16GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 48MP + 20MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4360mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- 5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Zero 8
- 6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 450 nits brightness, 1500:1contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
Asus Zenfone 7 Pro ZS671KS
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED HDR 20:9 aspect ratio display
- ZenFone 7 Pro - 3.1 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- ZenFone 7 Pro - 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 10 with ZenUI 7
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP camera + 12MP+ 8MP telephoto camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) with 30W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera +5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme X7 Pro
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 120Hz AMOLED display, 1200 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP +2MP +2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,290
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,888
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
63,897
-
35,990
-
47,500
-
17,999
-
70,999
-
14,620
-
10,999
-
36,660
-
24,675
-
18,240
-
18,999
-
18,500
-
21,990