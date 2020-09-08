Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Realme 7 Pro, Oppo F17 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra And More

Last Week Most Trending Smartphones

Xiaomi is one of the top-selling smartphone brands in India. Among the last week's most trending smartphones list, devices like the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and the Redmi Note 9 have topped the charts. The Mi 10 Ultra is the company's offering in the flagship segment and has been receiving some positive responses.

Among the latest entrants is the Oppo F17 Pro. Touted to feature some of the latest battery charging technology, the Oppo F17 Pro has been trending. Some of the other phones include the Infinix Zero 8 and the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, which is also sweeping the headlines for its sleek designs and efficient performance.

Apart from these, Samsung is another brand that has made it to the last week's most trending smartphone list. The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and the Galaxy A51 have received huge search volumes. It's been a few weeks since the Note20 Ultra launched and people are diving in to invest in the new tab-phone.

Lastly, the Realme 7 Pro and the Realme X7 Pro have also had many people looking into it. The Realme 7 Pro is probably one of the best smartphones in the segment providing an immersive experience with the upgraded display technology.

Realme 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Oppo F17 Pro

Key Specs



6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera + 2MP camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4010mAh (typcial) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage / 16GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 48MP + 20MP + 12MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4360mAh (Minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Infinix Zero 8

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 450 nits brightness, 1500:1contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro ZS671KS

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED HDR 20:9 aspect ratio display

ZenFone 7 Pro - 3.1 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

ZenFone 7 Pro - 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 10 with ZenUI 7

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP camera + 12MP+ 8MP telephoto camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) with 30W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera +5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Realme X7 Pro

Key Specs

