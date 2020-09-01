Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Realme 7 Pro, Oppo F17 Pro, Mi 10 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 And More

Xiaomi continues to be a major player when it comes to smartphones. Devices like the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 were among the last week's most trending smartphones. While the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro have already hit the market, the Mi 10 Ultra is a new player.

Apart from Xiaomi, Samsung is another prominent brand in India. The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and the Galaxy A51 were also on the list of last week's most trending smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra has been sweeping headlines ever since it launched in the market and it seems like it's likely to continue.

There is also the Realme 7 Pro and the Realme X7 Pro - both of which are upcoming smartphones. The Realme 7 Pro is set to the Indian smartphone market, while the Realme X7 Pro is set to debut in China. Some of the other smartphones that were trending last week are the Oppo F17 Pro, Infinix Zero 8, and the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro ZS671KS. These are some of the devices that people have been waiting for. The specifications and leaks have won the interest of buyers.

Realme 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, Realme UI

Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G

Octa-core

128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

64 MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable

Oppo F17 Pro

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 Processor

8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 20MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

3700mAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage / 16GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 48MP + 20MP + 12MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4360mAh (Minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Infinix Zero 8

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 450 nits brightness, 1500:1contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro ZS671KS

Key Specs

6.67 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, ZenUI 7

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ (7 nm+)

Octa-core

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

Motorized flip-up main camera module

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Realme X7 Pro

Key Specs