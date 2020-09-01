Just In
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Realme 7 Pro, Oppo F17 Pro, Mi 10 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 And More
Smartphone launches are happening in full gear as we enter Q4 of 2020. A lot of smartphone brands have many devices to offer, including flagship and mid-range smartphones. Moreover, smartphones are debuting particularly for the Indian audience as well. Here's a list of last week's most trending smartphones.
Xiaomi continues to be a major player when it comes to smartphones. Devices like the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 were among the last week's most trending smartphones. While the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro have already hit the market, the Mi 10 Ultra is a new player.
Apart from Xiaomi, Samsung is another prominent brand in India. The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and the Galaxy A51 were also on the list of last week's most trending smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra has been sweeping headlines ever since it launched in the market and it seems like it's likely to continue.
There is also the Realme 7 Pro and the Realme X7 Pro - both of which are upcoming smartphones. The Realme 7 Pro is set to the Indian smartphone market, while the Realme X7 Pro is set to debut in China. Some of the other smartphones that were trending last week are the Oppo F17 Pro, Infinix Zero 8, and the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro ZS671KS. These are some of the devices that people have been waiting for. The specifications and leaks have won the interest of buyers.
Realme 7 Pro
- 6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, Realme UI
- Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G
- Octa-core
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
- 64 MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
Oppo F17 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 20MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3700mAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage / 16GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 48MP + 20MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4360mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- 5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Zero 8
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 450 nits brightness, 1500:1contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
Asus Zenfone 7 Pro ZS671KS
- 6.67 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, ZenUI 7
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ (7 nm+)
- Octa-core
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- Motorized flip-up main camera module
- Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Realme X7 Pro
- 6.55 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, Realme UI
- Octa-core
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable battery
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
10,000
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
36,290
-
47,500
-
10,999
-
36,660
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
17,999
-
14,999
-
70,895
-
55,700
-
15,010
-
21,999