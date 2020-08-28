Realme 7, 7 Pro Full Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme recently confirmed the launch date of the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. The launch will take place on September 3 at 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the company mentioned how to place blind orders for both handsets on the microsite and it has also suggested the camera details of the upcoming handsets.

Now, the tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed full specifications of the handsets via a YouTube video. The main highlight of the Realme 7 series will be the Sony 64MP primary sensor with 1/1.73-inch size and the new Helio G95 chipset.

Realme 7 Expected Specifications

The Realme 7 will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD screen along with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be protected by a Gorilla Glass. It will get fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery with support for the 30W Dart Charge technology. For security, it will feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. According to information via the tipster, the Realme 7 might be the first smartphone with the new Helio G95 chipset.

Speaking of cameras, the handset will pack the 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP b/w portrait lens, and a 2MP macro shooter with 2cm focal length. For selfies and videos, it will sport a 16MP camera.

Realme 7 Pro Expected Specifications

Coming to the Pro variant, the handset will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It will also carry an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, it will get its fuel from the Snapdragon 720 chipset paired with 6GB and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The device will be available in two storage variants including 128GB and 256GB. For battery, it will pack a 4,500 mAh battery along with 65W SuperDart charging technology. The Pro is also expected to come with a quad rear camera setup. Upfront, it is said to pack a 32MP selfie shooter.

