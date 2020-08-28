ENGLISH

    Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro Camera Features Teased; 64MP Primary Sensor Confirmed

    Realme is bringing its new affordable smartphone lineup in the form of Realme 7 next month. The company has scheduled the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro launch on September 3 in the Indian market. The brand itself confirmed the arrival of this new smartphone series via a teaser. It was being suggested that the company could launch the smartphone with a 64MP primary camera. Now, the same has been confirmed via a new official teaser by Realme.

    Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro Camera Features Teased Officially

     

    Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro Camera Specifications

    The official teaser shared by the company suggests the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro will indeed launch with a 64MP quad-camera setup. The poster shows a rectangular camera design. The primary sensor on both smartphones will be a Sony IMX sensor which will come with an f/1.8 aperture and a sensor size of 1/1.73. The company hasn't revealed which specific Sony IMX sensor it will be equipped on both units and if they both will have the same sensor or a different one.

    The company is further said to launch the Realme 7 series with a dedicated Pro Night mode for low-light imaging. As of now, the other camera sensors aren't revealed. But, we can expect the smartphones to offer a wide-angle sensor gelled up with a portrait and macro sensor.

    Sadly, no other detail has been shared by the teaser; except for the blue and whitish shades. Previous teasers had confirmed a 65W fast charging support, but there was no mention of the battery capacity.

    Looking at the current trend, it wouldn't be wrong to assume a unit bigger than 4,000 mAh. The smartphones are also confirmed to feature a punch-hole design. Since the launch is just around the corner, We can expect the rumour mill to churn out more details in the coming days.

    Story first published: Friday, August 28, 2020, 13:18 [IST]
    X