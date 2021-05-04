Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi K40, Redmi Note10, Poco X3 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Galaxy A52 5G And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

As a result of the pandemic, since last year, companies have not ceased to make new announcements but launch them via online events. Of late, several smartphone brands are launching a slew of offerings via virtual events. These include the Chinese players Xiaomi, Redmi, and Realme among others and brands such as Apple and Samsung too.

Going by the same, last month, we came across announcements of the Redmi K40, one of the much-awaited smartphones, Redmi Note 10, Poco X3 Pro, Mi 11X series, Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Galaxy A52 5G among others. Eventually, these devices are topping the trending smartphones charts. Here, we have listed the top trending smartphones of last week. Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits (typical brightness), Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

64MP rear camera with f/1.65 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP telemacro camera with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,065mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Key Specs 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5020 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Key Specs 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Key Specs

6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

1.1-inch (126 x 294) AMOLED rear touch always-on display with 450 nits (peak) brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 6400MHz RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPPDDR5 6400MHz RAM with 256GB / 512GB (Ultra) UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

50MP rear camera + 48MP + 48MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Poco F3 Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4520mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A72 Key Specs 6.7 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display

2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A52 Key Specs 6.5 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

4500 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Key Specs 6.5 Inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Display

2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 750G Processor

4/6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5G SA/NSA

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

4500 MAh Battery

