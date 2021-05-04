ENGLISH

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi K40, Redmi Note10, Poco X3 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Galaxy A52 5G And More

    As a result of the pandemic, since last year, companies have not ceased to make new announcements but launch them via online events. Of late, several smartphone brands are launching a slew of offerings via virtual events. These include the Chinese players Xiaomi, Redmi, and Realme among others and brands such as Apple and Samsung too.

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones
     

    Going by the same, last month, we came across announcements of the Redmi K40, one of the much-awaited smartphones, Redmi Note 10, Poco X3 Pro, Mi 11X series, Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Galaxy A52 5G among others. Eventually, these devices are topping the trending smartphones charts. Here, we have listed the top trending smartphones of last week.

    Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming

    Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits (typical brightness), Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
    • 64MP rear camera with f/1.65 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP telemacro camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,065mAh (Typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • 5020 MAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typical) battery
    Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

    Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5160mAh battery
    Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

    Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

    Key Specs

    • 6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
    • 1.1-inch (126 x 294) AMOLED rear touch always-on display with 450 nits (peak) brightness
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR5 6400MHz RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • 12GB LPPDDR5 6400MHz RAM with 256GB / 512GB (Ultra) UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
    • 50MP rear camera + 48MP + 48MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Poco F3

    Xiaomi Poco F3

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
    • Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 12 based on Android 11
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4520mAh (Typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A72

    Samsung Galaxy A72

    Key Specs

    • 6.7 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5000 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
    • 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4500 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 750G Processor
    • 4/6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5G SA/NSA
    • Wi-Fi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4500 MAh Battery

