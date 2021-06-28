Last Week Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Mi 11 Lite, Poco X3 Pro And More

Just In
Smartphones have continued to thrive irrespective of lockdowns or curfew. Smartphones have emerged as one of the essential gadgets required today. We have compiled a list of Last Week Trending Smartphones, which includes devices from nearly every popular brand. For instance, we have smartphones from Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Tecno, Samsung, OnePlus, and so on. Here's everything you need to know about Last Week Trending Smartphones.
Starting with Xiaomi devices, we have smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite that has just entered the Indian market. Additionally, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has also made it to the list of Last Week Trending Smartphones. Here, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 have been popular for a while now.
Additionally, the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3 have also made it to the list of Last Week Trending Smartphones. Tecno Phantom X is another smartphone that has grabbed everyone's attention this week. Also, the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G has emerged on the list of Last Week Trending Smartphones.
Apart from these, we have three units from Samsung on the list. The popular, flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52, and the Samsung Galaxy A32 are part of the Last Week Trending Smartphones list. Both Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A32 are popular for their features and attractive prices, earning them a spot on the list.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5020 MAh Battery
Tecno Phantom X
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED borderless screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme HiOS
- 50MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 48MP front camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4700mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Poco X3 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- 4G - Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 5G - Octa Core with Snapdragon 780G 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP (4G) / 20MP (5G) front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4250mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A52
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- 4500 MAh Battery
Poco F3
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4520mAh (Typical) battery
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 410 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA (N78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A32
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
