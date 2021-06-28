Last Week Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Mi 11 Lite, Poco X3 Pro And More

Starting with Xiaomi devices, we have smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite that has just entered the Indian market. Additionally, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has also made it to the list of Last Week Trending Smartphones. Here, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 have been popular for a while now.

Additionally, the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3 have also made it to the list of Last Week Trending Smartphones. Tecno Phantom X is another smartphone that has grabbed everyone's attention this week. Also, the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G has emerged on the list of Last Week Trending Smartphones.

Apart from these, we have three units from Samsung on the list. The popular, flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52, and the Samsung Galaxy A32 are part of the Last Week Trending Smartphones list. Both Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A32 are popular for their features and attractive prices, earning them a spot on the list.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5020 MAh Battery

Tecno Phantom X

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED borderless screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with realme HiOS

50MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera

48MP front camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4700mAh (typical) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

Poco X3 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

4G - Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

5G - Octa Core with Snapdragon 780G 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP (4G) / 20MP (5G) front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4250mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A52

Key Specs

6.5 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

4500 MAh Battery

Poco F3

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4520mAh (Typical) battery

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 410 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (N78), Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A32

Key Specs