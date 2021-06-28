Just In
Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days: Offers On Best Snapdragon Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
Flipkart is hosting the Snapdragon Days sale on its website and mobile app for smartphone buyers. If you're looking to buy a new smartphone, it is a good time to check out a few options. The Flipkart sale, which starts from tomorrow, June 29th will provide enticing discounts and offers on a slew of smartphones from various brands that make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.
During the Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days, you can get attractive discounts on Redmi 9 Power, Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition, Poco X3, Motorola Moto G60, Realme 7i, Oppo A53, Realme 7 Pro, and more. Check out the discounts and offers from below.
Redmi 9 Power (Electric Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (25% off)
Redmi 9 Power (Electric Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3 (Shadow Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (19% off)
POCO X3 (Electric Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)
Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition (Power Silver, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G60 (Frosted Champagne, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (18% off)
Motorola G60 (Frosted Champagne, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 7i (Fusion Green, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (13% off)
Realme 7i (Fusion Green, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A53
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,990 ; MRP: Rs. 17,990 (27% off)
OPPO A53 is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Pro 5G (Mystic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 28,499 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (13% off)
Realme X7 Pro 5G (Mystic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (9% off)
Realme 8 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Poco X3 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)
Poco X3 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G60
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (18% off)
Motorola G60 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G40 Fusion
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (17% off)
Motorola G40 Fusion is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.
