Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi 10 Prime, Poco X3 Pro, Galaxy A12, Poco F3 And M
Of late, several smartphones were launched in the market. The recent ones include the Redmi 10, Redmi 10 Prime, Poco F3, Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 and much more. Ahead of the launch of these smartphones, we will come across speculations hinting what to expect from these smartphones. Eventually, these devices make their way into our list of trending smartphones.
Likewise, last week, several devices including the yesteryear model iPhone 12 Pro Max, the newly launched Redmi 10 series, Poco X3 Pro, Poxo F3, Samsung Galaxy A12 and others were in the trend. You can check out the list of trending smartphones of last week from here. This will give you an idea of the latest offerings and those that are popular in the market out there.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5,020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Redmi 10
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- 50MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Poco X3 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,160 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Redmi 10 Prime
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- 50MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- 6.43 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5000 MAh Battery
iPhone 12 Pro Max
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Poco F3
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4520mAh (Typical) battery
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
18,230
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
59,999