Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi 10 Prime, Poco X3 Pro, Galaxy A12, Poco F3 And M

Likewise, last week, several devices including the yesteryear model iPhone 12 Pro Max, the newly launched Redmi 10 series, Poco X3 Pro, Poxo F3, Samsung Galaxy A12 and others were in the trend. You can check out the list of trending smartphones of last week from here. This will give you an idea of the latest offerings and those that are popular in the market out there.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5,020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Redmi 10

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

50MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Poco X3 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,160 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Key Specs



6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A12

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Redmi 10 Prime

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

50MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Key Specs

6.43 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5000 MAh Battery

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs



6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Poco F3

Key Specs

