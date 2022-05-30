Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, iPhone 13 Pro Max, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The list of trending smartphones for this week has undergone a major revision with the devices having juggled their positions. This week, we have the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ in the top position. It is followed by Samsung in the second and third spots with the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and Galaxy A53 5G. In the fourth spot, we have the Redmi Note 11.

Next in our list of trending smartphones of last week, we have the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the fifth. Again, two Samsung smartphones follow suit with the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the sixth and seventh positions respectively. In consecutive positions, we have the Oppo Reno8 Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro, and Apple iPhone XR smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camer

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A13 Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Oppo Reno8 Pro+ Key Specs

6.7″ FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED, 1B Colors, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 950 nits (peak)

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) processor with Mali-G610 MC6

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Triple camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

Front camera: 32 MP Front Camera

Android 12, ColorOS 12.1

5G SA/NSA

4,500 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Key Specs

6.6 inch FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU

6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/NSA

5,080 mAh battery Apple iPhone XR Key Specs 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE,

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Best Mobiles in India