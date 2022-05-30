For Quick Alerts
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, iPhone 13 Pro Max, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
The list of trending smartphones for this week has undergone a major revision with the devices having juggled their positions. This week, we have the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ in the top position. It is followed by Samsung in the second and third spots with the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and Galaxy A53 5G. In the fourth spot, we have the Redmi Note 11.
Next in our list of trending smartphones of last week, we have the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the fifth. Again, two Samsung smartphones follow suit with the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the sixth and seventh positions respectively. In consecutive positions, we have the Oppo Reno8 Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro, and Apple iPhone XR smartphones.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro+
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camer
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A13
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Oppo Reno8 Pro+
- 6.7″ FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED, 1B Colors, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 950 nits (peak)
- Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) processor with Mali-G610 MC6
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Triple camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- Front camera: 32 MP Front Camera
- Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
- 5G SA/NSA
- 4,500 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro
- 6.6 inch FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU
- 6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- 5,080 mAh battery
Apple iPhone XR
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE,
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 5:28 [IST]
Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 5:28 [IST]
Other articles published on May 31, 2022