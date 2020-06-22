Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 9 Pro, Galaxy A51, Redmi 9, Galaxy A71 And More

Every week, we do a round-up of smartphones that hit the trending list. This week as well we have compiled a list of smartphones which were topping the charts throughout and have made it to our list of last week's trending list.

Some of the most popular smartphones this week were the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A21s, and the Galaxy A71.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Key Specs



6.53 Inch Full HD+ LCD Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G80 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Cameras

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP +2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs



6.38 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras

20MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4500 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP 2cm macro lens, 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M31

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Key Specs

