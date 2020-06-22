For Quick Alerts
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 9 Pro, Galaxy A51, Redmi 9, Galaxy A71 And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Smartphone industry is back in business like every other industry after several months of halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Multiple brands took the online space to launch their pending products. Some of the brands have also revealed their plans regarding their upcoming launches.
Every week, we do a round-up of smartphones that hit the trending list. This week as well we have compiled a list of smartphones which were topping the charts throughout and have made it to our list of last week's trending list.
Some of the most popular smartphones this week were the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A21s, and the Galaxy A71.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 9
- 6.53 Inch Full HD+ LCD Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G80 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Cameras
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A71
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP +2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- 6.38 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras
- 20MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4500 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP 2cm macro lens, 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M31
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A21s
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) processor
- 3GB RAM with 32 GB Internal Storagem 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
