Last Week Most Trending smartphones: Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70, OnePlus 7Pro, Realme X and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Last week's most trending phones have been enlisted below. In the list, you will find some amazing devices such as Samsung Galaxy A50, OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A70, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Huawei P30 Pro, Realme X, Huawei P30 lite, and more. The features of all these devices are so amazing that you can't get enough of it.

Some of the devices in this list come with 5G network option, pop-up selfie camera, and QHD+ OLED display. Some of the devices sport up to 48MP as a primary sensor at the rear part. While some handsets in the list support quad camera set up which offers 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and huge 50x digital zoom, and great photo shoots in low-light regions.

They also use Stock Android which seems highly well-optimized that is neat, clean and superfluid. These devices also feel ergonomic, making them a comfortable hold into users' palm. These handsets are available at a few online portals either in a pre-booking state or in purchasing state. So, make yourself available to these portals as soon as possible- if you intend to use new features of them.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging OnePlus 7 Pro Rumored Key Specs

a 6.67-inch completely bezel-less display having a resolution of 1,440 x 3,120 pixels

48MP, 16MP and 8MP triple rear cameras

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip and an octa-core processor

a Li-Po battery having a capacity of 4,000mAh Samsung Galaxy A70 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Key Specs

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery Huawei P30 Pro Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera +20MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery Realme X Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

2.2GHz Octa Core SoC

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging Huawei P30 lite Key Specs

6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Google Pixel 3a XL Key Specs

6inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3700mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A30 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera +5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4