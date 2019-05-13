Just In
- 7 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy M40 India price hints at advanced features
- 8 hrs ago Avail benefits worth Rs 9,300 from Jio on purchase of OnePlus 7, 7 Pro
- 10 hrs ago PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Watch the Indian Division Semifinal Day 3 live
- 11 hrs ago Huawei discreetly announces Y9 Prime (2019) with elevating selfie camera
Don't Miss
- News Key contests to watch out for in seventh and final phase of LS polls 2019
- Sports IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians carry out victory procession on the roads of Mumbai - Watch
- Movies Harshad Chopda Compares Himself To His Dog; His Mother Reveals Why He Isn’t Married Yet!
- Lifestyle Kriti Sanon Has A Nomadic Sari Idea For A Light Formal Function
- Finance Allahabad Bank Loans Get Cheaper
- Automobiles Ford Launching Three New SUV’s In India — Investing USD 1 Billion In The Country
- Education JNUEE & CEEB Admit Card 2019 To Be Released On May 14
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Last Week Most Trending smartphones: Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70, OnePlus 7Pro, Realme X and more
Last week's most trending phones have been enlisted below. In the list, you will find some amazing devices such as Samsung Galaxy A50, OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A70, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Huawei P30 Pro, Realme X, Huawei P30 lite, and more. The features of all these devices are so amazing that you can't get enough of it.
Some of the devices in this list come with 5G network option, pop-up selfie camera, and QHD+ OLED display. Some of the devices sport up to 48MP as a primary sensor at the rear part. While some handsets in the list support quad camera set up which offers 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and huge 50x digital zoom, and great photo shoots in low-light regions.
They also use Stock Android which seems highly well-optimized that is neat, clean and superfluid. These devices also feel ergonomic, making them a comfortable hold into users' palm. These handsets are available at a few online portals either in a pre-booking state or in purchasing state. So, make yourself available to these portals as soon as possible- if you intend to use new features of them.
Samsung Galaxy A50
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
OnePlus 7 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.67-inch completely bezel-less display having a resolution of 1,440 x 3,120 pixels
- 48MP, 16MP and 8MP triple rear cameras
- a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip and an octa-core processor
- a Li-Po battery having a capacity of 4,000mAh
Samsung Galaxy A70
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh Battery
Huawei P30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera +20MP + 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Realme X
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- 2.2GHz Octa Core SoC
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Huawei P30 lite
- 6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Google Pixel 3a XL
- 6inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3700mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A30
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera +5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4