Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Sony Xperia 1 IV, Galaxy A53 5G, Google Pixel 6a, And More
The list of trending smartphones order has been shuffled hugely this week with the latest Sony flagship - the Xperia 1 IV, which is at the first position. It has pushed the Galaxy A53 to the second position and the Galaxy S22 Ultra to the third slot. In the next consecutive positions, we have the Redmi Note 11 in the fourth spot and the mid-range Google Pixel 6a in the fifth position.
In the sixth position, we have the Sony Xperia 10 IV. In the seventh position, we have the Galaxy A73. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max has managed to stay in the list despite moving to the eighth position. At the last two positions, we have the Samsung Galaxy A13 and the Poco F4 GT in the ninth and tenth positions respectively.
Sony Xperia 1 IV
- 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- Expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card
- Android 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 5G (sub-6GHz / mmWave) / 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
Google Pixel 6 Pro
- 6.7-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) curved pOLED LTPO display
- Google Tensor processor (2x 2.80GHz Cortex-X1 + 2 x 2.25GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.80GHz Cortex-A55) with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 50MP + 12MP + 48MP Rear Camera
- 11MP front camera
- In-display fingerprint scanner
- 5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Sony Xperia 10 IV
- 6-inch (2520 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 21:9 aspect ratio Wide display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 8MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A13
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Poco F4 GT
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + 10-bit display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
