Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Sony Xperia 1 IV, Galaxy A53 5G, Google Pixel 6a, And More

The list of trending smartphones order has been shuffled hugely this week with the latest Sony flagship - the Xperia 1 IV, which is at the first position. It has pushed the Galaxy A53 to the second position and the Galaxy S22 Ultra to the third slot. In the next consecutive positions, we have the Redmi Note 11 in the fourth spot and the mid-range Google Pixel 6a in the fifth position.

In the sixth position, we have the Sony Xperia 10 IV. In the seventh position, we have the Galaxy A73. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max has managed to stay in the list despite moving to the eighth position. At the last two positions, we have the Samsung Galaxy A13 and the Poco F4 GT in the ninth and tenth positions respectively.

Sony Xperia 1 IV Key Specs

6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

Expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card

Android 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front-facing camera

5G (sub-6GHz / mmWave) / 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery Google Pixel 6 Pro Key Specs 6.7-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) curved pOLED LTPO display

Google Tensor processor (2x 2.80GHz Cortex-X1 + 2 x 2.25GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.80GHz Cortex-A55) with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

50MP + 12MP + 48MP Rear Camera

11MP front camera

In-display fingerprint scanner

5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Sony Xperia 10 IV Key Specs

6-inch (2520 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 21:9 aspect ratio Wide display

Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 8MP + 8MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy A13 Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Poco F4 GT Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + 10-bit display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery

