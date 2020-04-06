Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, Huawei P40 Pro+, Redmi K30 Pro And More

However, if you're still spending your entire day scrolling and comparing smartphones to select a decent phone and getting confused then you're at the right place.

Here is the list of smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo, and Samsung which offers a wide range of smartphones with impressive features, cameras, and price range.

The following smartphones are the top trending smartphones of the week:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Key Specs

6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

In-Display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE

4160mAh (Typical) battery

Huawei P40 Pro+

Key Specs

6.58-Inch Flex OLED Display

2.36GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 990 Processor

8GB RAM 128/256GB ROM

50MP + 40MP + 8MP + 8MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

5G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

4200 MAh Battery

Huawei P40 Pro

Key Specs

6.58-Inch Flex OLED Display

2.36GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 990 Processor

8GB RAM 128/256GB ROM

50MP + 40MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

5G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

4200 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ E3 AMOLED aspect ratio HDR10 + display

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Redmi K30 Pro - 64MP rear camera + 5MP

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

Redmi K30 Pro zoom edition - 64MP rear camera 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4700mAh (Typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera

40MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Mi 10 - 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

Mi 10 Pro - 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 20MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

Mi 10 Pro - 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

Oppo Reno Ace 2

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP macro + 2MP mono lens

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA

4000mAh (Typical) / 3910mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera

20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs