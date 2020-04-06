ENGLISH

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, Huawei P40 Pro+, Redmi K30 Pro And More

    By
    |

    Amid coronavirus outbreak where most of the countries including India is facing the lockdown scenario. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak smartphone companies are facing huge difficulties in the supply chain in the country. Most of the companies have cancelled the launch of their smartphones. However, some brands are still launching their smartphone via online soft launch event.

    Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week
     

    However, if you're still spending your entire day scrolling and comparing smartphones to select a decent phone and getting confused then you're at the right place.

    Here is the list of smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo, and Samsung which offers a wide range of smartphones with impressive features, cameras, and price range.
    The following smartphones are the top trending smartphones of the week:

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • In-Display fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4160mAh (Typical) battery
    Huawei P40 Pro+

    Huawei P40 Pro+

    Key Specs

    • 6.58-Inch Flex OLED Display
    • 2.36GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 990 Processor
    • 8GB RAM 128/256GB ROM
    • 50MP + 40MP + 8MP + 8MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Facing Camera
    • Dual SIM
    • 5G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
    • In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4200 MAh Battery
    Huawei P40 Pro
     

    Huawei P40 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.58-Inch Flex OLED Display
    • 2.36GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 990 Processor
    • 8GB RAM 128/256GB ROM
    • 50MP + 40MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Facing Camera
    • Dual SIM
    • 5G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
    • In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4200 MAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ E3 AMOLED aspect ratio HDR10 + display
    • 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 11 based on Android 10
    • Redmi K30 Pro - 64MP rear camera + 5MP
    • 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • Redmi K30 Pro zoom edition - 64MP rear camera 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4700mAh (Typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
    • Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
    • Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.0 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 11 based on Android 10
    • Mi 10 - 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • Mi 10 Pro - 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 20MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Mi 10 Pro - 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
    Oppo Reno Ace 2

    Oppo Reno Ace 2

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage
    • Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP macro + 2MP mono lens
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA
    • 4000mAh (Typical) / 3910mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
    • 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 14:22 [IST]
