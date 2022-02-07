Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

When it comes to smartphones, we have a diverse range of options to choose from. For instance, budget and affordable smartphones are very popular in India. At the same time, we have premium flagships from many brands. We have made a list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones, which includes some of the most popular smartphones. These are from top brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, and much more. Take a look at the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list.

Starting with Samsung, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes several devices here. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G has secured a solid spot on the list. New launches like the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G have also earned a spot on the list. Plus, the affordable Samsung Galaxy A12 is another noteworthy mention.

The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes several Xiaomi smartphones, especially its sub-brand, Redmi. The list includes smartphones like the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11. The slightly older Redmi Note 10 Pro was spotted on the list.

Apart from these, the premium iPhone 13 Pro Max 5G popped up on the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list. More importantly, the Gionee G13 Pro is another worthy mention as a trending smartphone in India.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs 6.8 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Android 12, One UI 4.1

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM

108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

40 MP Of Front Camera

Li-Ion 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G - Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

Redmi Note 11 Pro - Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA / NSA (Only in Note 11 Pro 5G), Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4

Single / Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Gionee G13 Pro Key Specs 6.26 inches IPS LCD Screen

HarmonyOS

Quad core CPU

Unisoc T310 Chipset

13 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

4 GB RAM

3,500 mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A12 Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs

6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256 GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Key Specs 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5,020 MAh Battery

