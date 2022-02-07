Just In
Don't Miss
- News Request you to accept 'Z' plus security given by Central govt: Amit Shah urges Owaisi
- Sports Brandon Vera on forever cherishable experience from 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition'
- Finance Major Cryptos Gain By Up To 30% On A Weekly Basis: Shiba Inu Trades Higher By 22%
- Lifestyle &TV Actors Share Their Winter Skincare Secrets!
- Education HPBOSE Board Results 2022: Steps To Check HPBOSE Class 10 12 Term 1 Results On hpbose.org
- Movies Khiladi Producer Satyanarayana Koneru Says The Film Will Become Biggest Hit In Ravi Teja's Career
- Automobiles 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Bookings Open: Comes With Heads-Up Display
- Travel Where To Go In February: 10 Top Destinations In Sikkim
Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, And More
When it comes to smartphones, we have a diverse range of options to choose from. For instance, budget and affordable smartphones are very popular in India. At the same time, we have premium flagships from many brands. We have made a list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones, which includes some of the most popular smartphones. These are from top brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, and much more. Take a look at the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list.
Starting with Samsung, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes several devices here. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G has secured a solid spot on the list. New launches like the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G have also earned a spot on the list. Plus, the affordable Samsung Galaxy A12 is another noteworthy mention.
The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes several Xiaomi smartphones, especially its sub-brand, Redmi. The list includes smartphones like the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11. The slightly older Redmi Note 10 Pro was spotted on the list.
Apart from these, the premium iPhone 13 Pro Max 5G popped up on the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list. More importantly, the Gionee G13 Pro is another worthy mention as a trending smartphone in India.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
- 6.8 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Android 12, One UI 4.1
- Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
- 108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 40 MP Of Front Camera
- Li-Ion 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G - Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- Redmi Note 11 Pro - Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA (Only in Note 11 Pro 5G), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Gionee G13 Pro
- 6.26 inches IPS LCD Screen
- HarmonyOS
- Quad core CPU
- Unisoc T310 Chipset
- 13 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4 GB RAM
- 3,500 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256 GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5,020 MAh Battery
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
22,260
-
6,299
-
6,999
-
7,499
-
19,999
-
6,499
-
6,690
-
22,395
-
15,999
-
32,239