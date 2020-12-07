Just In
Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones In India: Poco M3, Redmi Note 9 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max And More
It looks like December has several smartphones lined up for launch. The list includes several devices from brands like Oppo, Samsung, Nokia, and so on. But even ahead of the launch, several devices were trending last week. The compiled list of last week's most trending smartphones in India devices like Poco M3, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and so on. From the looks of it, smartphones from Xiaomi and Samsung have dominated the most trending smartphone list!
Starting with Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco on the most trending smartphones over the last week. The Poco M3 and the Poco X3 NFC topped the list of most trending smartphones in India. Both Poco M3 and the Poco X3 have been well-received in the country - making it to some of the best phones under Rs. 20,000.
The list also includes Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. The Redmi Note 9 Pro has been one of the most trending smartphones since its last launch year. With 5G support coming to the device, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has been added to the list of most trending smartphones. And also, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G - the flagship smartphone adds to the list of Xioami devices trending this week.
Apart from Xiaomi smartphones, several other branded devices have made it to the list of most trending smartphones. For one, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max with its LiDAR sensors and 5nm chipset is one of the most trending smartphones in India. The list also includes the newly launched Infinix Zero 8i, which is now available in India.
The list of most trending smartphones of last week also includes Samsung Galaxy A smartphones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is one of the most trending devices in India. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy A21s and the Galaxy A71 are also some of last week's most trending smartphones in India.
Xiaomi Poco M3
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 48MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 5G
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE,
- 4820mAh (Typical) / 4720mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP +Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits (typ) / 650 nits max brightness, HDR10, MEMC, 98% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T Pro
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 10
- Mi 10T Pro - 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP macro lens, 8K video recording
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A21s
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)
- 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A71
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Infinix Zero 8i
- 6.85-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) 20.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 Contrast Ratio
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with XOS 7.0
- 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, 8MP 119° ultra-wide camera, 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera, dual LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
