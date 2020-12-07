Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones In India: Poco M3, Redmi Note 9 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max And More

Starting with Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco on the most trending smartphones over the last week. The Poco M3 and the Poco X3 NFC topped the list of most trending smartphones in India. Both Poco M3 and the Poco X3 have been well-received in the country - making it to some of the best phones under Rs. 20,000.

The list also includes Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. The Redmi Note 9 Pro has been one of the most trending smartphones since its last launch year. With 5G support coming to the device, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has been added to the list of most trending smartphones. And also, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G - the flagship smartphone adds to the list of Xioami devices trending this week.

Apart from Xiaomi smartphones, several other branded devices have made it to the list of most trending smartphones. For one, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max with its LiDAR sensors and 5nm chipset is one of the most trending smartphones in India. The list also includes the newly launched Infinix Zero 8i, which is now available in India.

The list of most trending smartphones of last week also includes Samsung Galaxy A smartphones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is one of the most trending devices in India. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy A21s and the Galaxy A71 are also some of last week's most trending smartphones in India.

Xiaomi Poco M3

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

5G

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE,

4820mAh (Typical) / 4720mAh (Minimum) battery

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection

Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP +Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits (typ) / 650 nits max brightness, HDR10, MEMC, 98% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T Pro

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 10

Mi 10T Pro - 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP macro lens, 8K video recording

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Key Specs



6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)

13MP (f/2.2) front camera

4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Infinix Zero 8i

Key Specs