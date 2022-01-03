Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X, Redmi Note 11 Pro, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Last week, which was the end of 2021 witnessed the unveiling of Xiaomi's flagship smartphones in the Xiaomi 12 series. These devices include the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, and Xiaomi 12X. These devices have occupied the first three spots in our list of trending smartphones. Apart from these, fourth place was occupied by the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone followed by the Redmi Note 11 Pro in the fifth place.

In the sixth place of the list of most trending smartphones, we have the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and the yet to be announced OnePlus 10 Pro in the seventh place. In the next positions of the most trending smartphones, we have the Vivo V23 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy A12, which just received a price cut in the consecutive order. Xiaomi 12 Pro Key Specs

6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600 mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi 12 Key Specs

6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600 mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi 12X Key Specs 6.28-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 11

50MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP True Depth front camera

5G

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery OnePlus 10 Pro Rumoured Key Specs

6.7-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO, Smart 120Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

USB Type-C audio

5,000 mAh battery vivo V23 Pro Rumoured Key Specs 6.56-inch display

Android v11

8 GB RAM

108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP Front Camera

4,300 mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Key Specs 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5,020 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A12 Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India