Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X, Redmi Note 11 Pro, And More
Last week, which was the end of 2021 witnessed the unveiling of Xiaomi's flagship smartphones in the Xiaomi 12 series. These devices include the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, and Xiaomi 12X. These devices have occupied the first three spots in our list of trending smartphones. Apart from these, fourth place was occupied by the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone followed by the Redmi Note 11 Pro in the fifth place.
In the sixth place of the list of most trending smartphones, we have the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and the yet to be announced OnePlus 10 Pro in the seventh place. In the next positions of the most trending smartphones, we have the Vivo V23 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy A12, which just received a price cut in the consecutive order.
Xiaomi 12 Pro
- 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi 12
- 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi 12X
- 6.28-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 11
- 50MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP True Depth front camera
- 5G
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
OnePlus 10 Pro
- 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO, Smart 120Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- USB Type-C audio
- 5,000 mAh battery
vivo V23 Pro
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.56-inch display
- Android v11
- 8 GB RAM
- 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 50 MP + 8 MP Front Camera
- 4,300 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5,020 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
