Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S Pro, Asus Zenfone 9, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphone launches are one of the key events that take place in the tech world. We have new smartphones on the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. This also includes newly launched smartphones as well as previously launched devices. For instance, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes the Xiaomi 12S series with its latest upgrades and features. Here's all you need to know about Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones.

As mentioned earlier, Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones include the Xiaomi 12 S series. This includes the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, and the Xiaomi 12S Pro, which have been trending a lot over the past week. Additionally, the newly launched Asus Zenfone 9 has also been trending, even if its launch is still weeks away.

Additionally, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes the Nothing Phone (1), which is now one of the most hyped smartphones. The previously launched Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and its rival iPhone 13 Pro Max have also been trending in India.

The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes a few older models like the Redmi Note 11. The Redmi Note 11 is immensely popular in India for its affordability. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G mid-range phones have been trending in the country.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Key Specs

6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 48MP + 48MP Rear Camera

32MP RGBW front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,860 mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi 12S Pro Key Specs

6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600 mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Asus Zenfone 9 Key Specs 5.9-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 20:9 aspect ratio display

Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

Android 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 12MP Rear Camera

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300 mAh (typical) with fast charging Nothing phone (1) Rumored/Leaked Key Specs 6.55 inches Screen

Android 12, Nothing OS

Qualcomm SM7325-AE Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6 nm)

Octa-core CPU

128GB 8GB RAM

50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz)

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Xiaomi 12S Key Specs 6.28-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage (Note 12 5G) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage (Note 12 Pro 5G)

Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with XOS 10.6

108MP + 2MP +2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

