Last Week Top 10 Trending Smartphones: Poco F3, Redmi Note 10, Galaxy A32, Redmi K40, And More

When it comes to the global market, we witnessed the announcement of the Redmi K40 Pro+, which is one of the most affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC powered smartphones in the world. And we also got a hint about the launch of the Poco F3, which could be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40.

Other phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Redmi Note 10 5G, Samsung Galaxy A12, and the Samsung Galaxy A32 were also trending in the country. And here are all the smartphones that made the headlines last week.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5020 mAh Battery

Xiaomi Poco F3

Key Specs

6.67 inches Super AMOLED Screen

Android 11, MIUI 12

Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)

128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4520 mAh, non-removable Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5020 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro+

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11, MIUI 12.5 coming soon

108MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (Dual SIM in Pro),Dual 4G VoLTE

4520mAh (Typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy A32

Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP macro camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery with 18W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A12

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi K40

