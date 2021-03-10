Just In
Last Week Top 10 Trending Smartphones: Poco F3, Redmi Note 10, Galaxy A32, Redmi K40, And More
Here are the trending smartphones of last week. Last week was an important chapter for Indian smartphone enthusiasts. We finally saw the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones, where, the company launched the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro MAX, all featuring an AMOLED display.
When it comes to the global market, we witnessed the announcement of the Redmi K40 Pro+, which is one of the most affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC powered smartphones in the world. And we also got a hint about the launch of the Poco F3, which could be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40.
Other phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Redmi Note 10 5G, Samsung Galaxy A12, and the Samsung Galaxy A32 were also trending in the country. And here are all the smartphones that made the headlines last week.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5020 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Poco F3
Key Specs
- 6.67 inches Super AMOLED Screen
- Android 11, MIUI 12
- Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
- 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4520 mAh, non-removable Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5020 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro+
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11, MIUI 12.5 coming soon
- 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA (Dual SIM in Pro),Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4520mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A32
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP macro camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery with 18W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A12
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi K40
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
- 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 870 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Bluetooth 5.1
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi 6
- USB Type-C
- 4520mAh Battery
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
18,999
-
14,999
-
49,590
-
42,640
-
56,320
-
49,570
-
8,999
-
25,000
-
41,610
-
43,999