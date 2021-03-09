Just In
Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale: Discount On Motorola G9 Power, Motorola Razr, Motorola Edge+ And More
Flipkart is well-known for its multiple sales where you will get smartphones, other electronic products at a low price. Now, the e-commerce site hosting Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale that will last until March 12. You can purchase different brands' handsets at an attractive price tag. Among them, Motorola phones are also available at a discount price of up to 50 percent. Now, you can purchase the Motorola Edge+ with a 27 percent, while the Motorola Razr is available at a discount of 50 percent.
Apart from these, the Motorola G9 Power, Motorola G9, and the Motorola E7 Plus can also be purchased at a cheap price tag. So, have a look at the below list before purchasing the Motorola smartphones.
25% Off On Motorola G9 Power
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- VoLTE/WiFi Fingerprint
- Bluetooth 5
- 6000 MAh Battery
26% Off On Motorola G9
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ LCD Max Vision
- Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 - up to 2 GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Performance (Cortex A73-based) + Up to 1.8GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Efficiency (Cortex A53-based)
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Splash resistant (P2i coating)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh Battery
50% Off On Motorola Razr
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED FLASH, Sony IMX519 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22um pixel size, EIS, Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), Laser AF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 2510mAh battery
27% Off On Motorola Edge+
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
26% Off On Motorola E7 Plus
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm
- 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB, expandable memory with microSD
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / nano+microSD)
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh Battery
