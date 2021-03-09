Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale: Discount On Motorola G9 Power, Motorola Razr, Motorola Edge+ And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart is well-known for its multiple sales where you will get smartphones, other electronic products at a low price. Now, the e-commerce site hosting Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale that will last until March 12. You can purchase different brands' handsets at an attractive price tag. Among them, Motorola phones are also available at a discount price of up to 50 percent. Now, you can purchase the Motorola Edge+ with a 27 percent, while the Motorola Razr is available at a discount of 50 percent.

Apart from these, the Motorola G9 Power, Motorola G9, and the Motorola E7 Plus can also be purchased at a cheap price tag. So, have a look at the below list before purchasing the Motorola smartphones. 25% Off On Motorola G9 Power Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 662

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

VoLTE/WiFi Fingerprint

Bluetooth 5

6000 MAh Battery 26% Off On Motorola G9 Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ LCD Max Vision

Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 - up to 2 GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Performance (Cortex A73-based) + Up to 1.8GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Efficiency (Cortex A53-based)

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint sensor

Splash resistant (P2i coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh Battery 50% Off On Motorola Razr Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera with dual LED FLASH, Sony IMX519 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22um pixel size, EIS, Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), Laser AF

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

2510mAh battery 27% Off On Motorola Edge+ Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10

108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

25MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 26% Off On Motorola E7 Plus Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm

600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB, expandable memory with microSD

SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / nano+microSD)

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh Battery

Best Mobiles in India