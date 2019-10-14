Last Week Top Most Trending Smartphones: Realme X2 Pro, Oppo K5, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max And More

The handset comes with some amazing camera features like enhanced Night mode, updated Portrait mode, Smart HDR, and redesigned camera app. You can go with the cheaper Redmi Note 7 which sports a bigger 6.3-inch display and a 4,000 mAh battery backup.

The Realme 5 Pro is another device you can look for. Its highlighting specs include a quad rear camera setup and a 4,035mAh battery backup. There are a few more devices that you must look at as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera

20MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Oppo K5

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A5

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

6000 MAh Battery

Realme 5 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4035mAh battery (typical) / 3950mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Key Specs

6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Key Specs

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Key Specs

6.7 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

6GB/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4500 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Mi A3

Key Specs

6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Splashproof (P2i coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery

Realme X2 Pro

Rumored Key Specs