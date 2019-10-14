Just In
Last Week Top Most Trending Smartphones: Realme X2 Pro, Oppo K5, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max And More
Last week the users had seen some of the most trending smartphones. All these handsets come with several key specs that you would not like to miss. Some of these phones have been included in the list. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is a device that you can pick from the list. It houses three 12MP sensors at the rear part. Its wide-angle and telephoto lens comes with optical image stabilization.
The handset comes with some amazing camera features like enhanced Night mode, updated Portrait mode, Smart HDR, and redesigned camera app. You can go with the cheaper Redmi Note 7 which sports a bigger 6.3-inch display and a 4,000 mAh battery backup.
The Realme 5 Pro is another device you can look for. Its highlighting specs include a quad rear camera setup and a 4,035mAh battery backup. There are a few more devices that you must look at as well.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera
- 20MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Oppo K5
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A5
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M30s
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 6000 MAh Battery
Realme 5 Pro
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4035mAh battery (typical) / 3950mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A70s
- 6.7 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4500 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi A3
- 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Splashproof (P2i coating)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery
Realme X2 Pro
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 3.0 / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 3.0 / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
