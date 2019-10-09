Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Galaxy M30s And More

Samsung had a good run with two popular smartphones namely the Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy A70s. Samsung had launched the Galaxy A50 months ago, but it is still sought after even to this week.

Another addition to the list is Apple, which recently launched the iPhone 11 series. The high-end iPhone 11 Pro Max with triple camera setup and the A13 bionic chip is trending among smartphone buyers.

Realme 5 Pro smartphone with its quad-camera setup and 4,035 mAh battery capacity is a new entry to the trending smartphones. This is followed by Xiaomi Mi A3 as one of the trending budget smartphone offerings from Xiaomi. Here's the list of top trending smartphones of the last week.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

Key Specs

7.92-inch (2088 x 2250 pixels) Flexible OLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 20MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4050mAh(typ)/ 3950mAh (min) battery

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Key Specs

6.7 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

6GB/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4500 MAh Battery

OnePlus 7T

Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

20MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Key Specs

6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Realme X2 Pro

Rumored Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery

Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

25MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Mi A3

Key Specs

6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera +8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery

Realme 5 Pro

Key Specs