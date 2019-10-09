Just In
- 18 min ago Oppo A9 2020 Review: Good Looking Smartphone With Old Processor
-
- 35 min ago Amazon, Flipkart Rake In Rs. 19,000 Crore During Festive Sale; Flipkart Tops Chart
- 1 hr ago Motorola One Macro With Macro Vision Camera Launched For Rs. 9,999
- 1 hr ago Realme X2 Pro Might Feature An Improved Fingerprint Scanner
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Meghan Markle's Royal Fashion May Not Always Be So Royal But Definitely Real
- Sports India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli wants change in ICC World Test Championship points system
- Movies First Picture From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Sets: Kartik Aaryan- Kiara Advani's Film Goes On Floors!
- News ED grills Co-operative Bank chief after Delhi court dismisses DK Shivakumar's bail plea
- Automobiles Top-Selling Hatchbacks In India For September 2019: Maruti Alto, Swift & WagonR Take Top-Slots
- Finance SBI To Cut Interest Rates On Savings Accounts And FDs
- Travel Travelling With Friends? Here Are Some Useful Tips To Have The Best Time With Them
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Galaxy M30s And More
The recent Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days saw a major surge in smartphone purchases. The OnePlus 7T made its debut during the Amazon sale and was one of the trending smartphones. The list of the most trending smartphones for this week includes Mi Mix Alpha, Redmi Note 8, Realme X2, and more.
Samsung had a good run with two popular smartphones namely the Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy A70s. Samsung had launched the Galaxy A50 months ago, but it is still sought after even to this week.
Another addition to the list is Apple, which recently launched the iPhone 11 series. The high-end iPhone 11 Pro Max with triple camera setup and the A13 bionic chip is trending among smartphone buyers.
Realme 5 Pro smartphone with its quad-camera setup and 4,035 mAh battery capacity is a new entry to the trending smartphones. This is followed by Xiaomi Mi A3 as one of the trending budget smartphone offerings from Xiaomi. Here's the list of top trending smartphones of the last week.
Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha
- 7.92-inch (2088 x 2250 pixels) Flexible OLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 20MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4050mAh(typ)/ 3950mAh (min) battery
Samsung Galaxy M30s
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A70s
- 6.7 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4500 MAh Battery
OnePlus 7T
- 6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 20MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Realme X2 Pro
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy A50
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 25MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi A3
- 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera +8MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 5 Pro
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Splash resistant
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4035mAh battery
-
28,999
-
37,999
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
47,499
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
11,998
-
19,999
-
15,910
-
33,000
-
10,000
-
1,94,000
-
18,999
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
7,000
-
50,600