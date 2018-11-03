Lenovo Z5 Pro vs other smartphones available under Rs 30,000

Lenovo has recently launched its advanced version called the Z5 Pro. The device comes with some more interesting features like 4 cameras- two on the front and two on the back, Snapdragon 710 processor, in-display fingerprint sensor and so much more. This is also the first Lenovo phone to pack Qualcomm's recently announced Snapdragon 710 chipset.

The smartphone has been launched in two variants- the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while the top end model of the phone packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Whereas, under the price range of Rs. 30K- there are several other smartphones which also come with lot of amazing features.

Going with the list that we have shared below, you can go for the Vivo V11 Pro which features a notch that is called as a Halo Full View Display. With bigger and immersive screen, the display looks an ideal platform for any multitask. The best thing about the phone is its selfie camera module, that comes with AI features.

It is due to such features that images look perfect, in whatever shape you would like to have. You also have the Oppo F9 Pro that features VOOC fast charging technology, allowing the smartphone to charge in just five minutes to deliver two hours of talk time. There are couple more devices which you can also prefer from our list.