LG G8X ThinQ Launched AT IFA 2019: Top Features You Should Know

The smartphone is packed with some top-of-the-line features which makes it a strong contender in the premium smartphone segment. We are listing down the key features which make this a competent flagship smartphone:

LG’s First Dual-Display Smartphone

The primary display measures 6.4-inches and is an OLED FullVision panel with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It offers a 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ display with 403 PPI and supports HDR10.

The secondary display is a 2.3-inch Mono panel which will come in handy while checking notifications, time, and other information. This should further allow it to reduce power consumption.

It's basically a foldable design with a 360 Freestop hinge which allows a user to view it from any angle.

The design is quite user-friendly and should allow for easy multitasking on-the-go. Moreover, the big FHD+ OLED panel accompanied by dual 1.2W speakers will allow for an immersive viewing experience.

The display incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner. As this is a flagship device, we expect the scanner to be quick and accurate. What makes this design more special is the IP68 certification that will protect it from dust and water.

High-End Hardware

The smartphone is packed with Qualcomm's flagship chipset - the Snapdragon 855. The processor on board is combined with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which can be expanded further to up to 2TB.

This Snapdragon SoC is powering most of the premium smartphones launched in 2019 including the Sony Xperia 5 which was also announced at the IFA 2019.

With this configuration, the smartphone will deliver high on performance. We can expect a lag-free experience with high-end games played at highest settings and with multitasking as well.

Dual-Rear Cameras With 4K Time Lapse

Most of the flagship smartphones can be seen either with a triple or quad camera setup nowadays. But, LG has used a dual-camera setup on the G8X ThinQ.

The rear cameras offer a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP Super Wide sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 136-degree FoV. It comes with a Steady Cam feature for stabilization and offers 4k Time Lapse feature.

While it misses on an additional macro or a ToF sensor, we believe the dual-lens setup should do a decent job in pleasing the shutterbugs.

The smartphone offers a 32MP camera with an f/1.9 aperture for selfies and video calling. This sensor is common in the flagship smartphones nowadays and does a good job in capturing selfies. We can expect the G8X ThinQ to capture some good selfies suitable for social media platforms.

Capacious Battery With Qualcomm Quick Charge

LG G8X ThinQ houses a 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm 3.0 Quick Charge support. A 4000mAh unit has become standard for the smartphones even in the budget segment.

Using this battery, the device can deliver a backup of more than half a day with moderate to extensive use. However, it can be said for sure only after thorough testing.

Our Take:

The LG G8X ThinQ is a feature-rich handset and packs all the hardware which you can expect in a premium device. The dual-display design is the USP here.

What it's missing is a triple or quad-camera setup which would have made it one of the best premium handsets out there. We are waiting for information on its Indian pricing and availability. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates.