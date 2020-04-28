LG Smartphones Are Expected To Launch With Android 10

When we talk about Android 10 devices, all smartphone brands are implementing the same leaving behind no brand. And, of course, LG is also keen on rolling out timely updates to its devices and launching devices with the latest software and hardware aspects.

Likewise, we have come up with a list of upcoming LG smartphones that we expect to launch with Android 10 out-of-the-box. Take a look at the same from below.

LG K61

LG K61 went official in February this year and is expected to hit the Indian market sometime soon. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, MIL-STD-810G compliance, 128GB of storage space, 4GB of RAM and a 4000mAh battery.

LG Velvet

LG Velvet is one of the highly-anticipated smartphones that is slated to be announced on May 7. This smartphone has been surfacing in a lot of rumors and leaks of late. It is believed to arrive with a 6.8-inch OLED display, dual screen accessory support, a back cover and display with curved sides, stereo speakers, a triple-camera setup and much more.

LG V60 ThinQ

LG V60 ThinQ features dual screens that maximize the ability of multitasking for users. It comes with a 6.8-inch display, an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM and other notable specifications.

LG K41S

Announced a few months back and awaited to hit the Indian market, the LG K41S comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, a 4000mAh battery, military compliance for ruggedness, an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage space.

LG K51S

LG K51S is also awaiting its launch in India. This smartphone was announced with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, a 4000mAh battery, a military compliant build, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage space, an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz and more.

LG Style 3

LG Style 3 was unveiled recently with a 6.10-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It uses a 1.7GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and more.