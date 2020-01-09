ENGLISH

    These Apple iPhones Supports Reliance Jio's W-Fi Calling Feature

    Reliance Jio is trying every means to stay dominating across India. Ever since Jio arrived, it has consistently introduced attractive plans. And, now the booming telecom sector is eyeing to make consumers more adaptive towards its use-by bringing 'new' calling feature. The calling feature is going to get introduced to some smartphones for now. Apple also looks responsive and has decided to bring this feature to its devices.

    Apple iPhones That’ll Get Reliance Jio’s ‘New’ Calling Feature
     

    To unfold, the new feature that Jio is about to introduce is -- WiFi calling, which users can process at no surplus charge to all Jio subscribers.

    The subscribers can easily place and receive calls on any WiFi network, and this feature works seamless even in roaming. At the same time, Jio users can switch between VoLTE and WiFi calling options as per the requirement.

    According to Jio, the WiFi calling feature will be available to the users in between now and January 17th, 2020. 

    Apple iPhone 11

    Apple iPhone 11

    MRP: Rs. 63,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 99,900
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Chargin
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro MAX
     

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro MAX

    MRP: Rs. 1,07,899
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Apple iPhone 6S

    Apple iPhone 6S

    MRP: Rs. 41,999
    Key Specs

    • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
    • Force Touch Technology
    • 12MP ISight Camera
    • 5MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • 1715 MAh Battery
    Apple iPhone 6s Plus

    Apple iPhone 6s Plus

    MRP: Rs. 39,975
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution
    • 12MP primary camera
    • 5MP front facing camera
    • iOS v9 operating system
    • 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory and single SIM
    • 2750mAH lithium-ion battery
    Apple iPhone 7

    Apple iPhone 7

    MRP: Rs. 24,999
    Key Specs

    • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
    • Force Touch Technology
    • 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance
    Apple iPhone 7 Plus

    Apple iPhone 7 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 32,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
    • 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance With
    Apple iPhone 8

    Apple iPhone 8

    MRP: Rs. 34,999
    Key Specs

    • 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone
    • IP67 water and dust resistant
    • 12MP camera with OIS and 4K video
    • 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
    • Touch ID for secure authentication
    • A11 Bionic with Neural Engine
    • iOS 12 with Screen Time, Group FaceTime, and even faster performance
    Apple iPhone 8 Plus

    Apple iPhone 8 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 44,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch Retina HD display
    • IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)
    • 12MP dual cameras with OIS, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, and 4K video
    • 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
    • Touch ID for secure authentication
    • A11 Bionic with Neural Engine
    • iOS 12 with Screen Time, Group FaceTime, and even faster performance
    Apple iPhone X

    Apple iPhone X

    MRP: Rs. 67,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display
    • Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
    • 64GB and 256GB storage options
    • iOS 11
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
    • 7MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    Apple iPhone XS MAX

    Apple iPhone XS MAX

    MRP: Rs. 69,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
    • Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
    • 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    Apple iPhone XS

    Apple iPhone XS

    MRP: Rs. 62,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
    • Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
    • 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji

    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 16:33 [IST]
