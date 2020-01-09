Just In
- 1 hr ago Realme 5i With SD 665 SoC, Quad-Cameras Announced In India: Price, Availability, And Specs
-
- 2 hrs ago Realme To Launch Smart TV And IoT Products This Year: Report
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Price Leaked - Launch Expected In February
- 2 hrs ago Exclusive: Indian Tech Startup CloudWalker To Challenge Xiaomi In The Affordable Soundbar Market
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle 7 Impressive Health Benefits Of Banana Tea You Should Know
- Automobiles Tata H2X Hornbill Compact-SUV Spied Testing Yet Again In India: Spy Pics & Details
- News WATCH: Dog wearing helmet for safety in Chennai
- Sports How Roman Reigns vs King Corbin feud will progress on WWE SmackDown?
- Movies The Highly Anticipated Darshan Starrer Roberrt Is All Set To Release On April 9?
- Finance Aster DM Healthcare Board Approves Share Buyback Worth Rs 120 Crore
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Goa In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
These Apple iPhones Supports Reliance Jio’s W-Fi Calling Feature
Reliance Jio is trying every means to stay dominating across India. Ever since Jio arrived, it has consistently introduced attractive plans. And, now the booming telecom sector is eyeing to make consumers more adaptive towards its use-by bringing 'new' calling feature. The calling feature is going to get introduced to some smartphones for now. Apple also looks responsive and has decided to bring this feature to its devices.
To unfold, the new feature that Jio is about to introduce is -- WiFi calling, which users can process at no surplus charge to all Jio subscribers.
The subscribers can easily place and receive calls on any WiFi network, and this feature works seamless even in roaming. At the same time, Jio users can switch between VoLTE and WiFi calling options as per the requirement.
According to Jio, the WiFi calling feature will be available to the users in between now and January 17th, 2020.
Apple iPhone 11
MRP: Rs. 63,900
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
MRP: Rs. 99,900
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Chargin
Apple iPhone 11 Pro MAX
MRP: Rs. 1,07,899
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone 6S
MRP: Rs. 41,999
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 6s Plus
MRP: Rs. 39,975
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution
- 12MP primary camera
- 5MP front facing camera
- iOS v9 operating system
- 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory and single SIM
- 2750mAH lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 7
MRP: Rs. 24,999
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
MRP: Rs. 32,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
Apple iPhone 8
MRP: Rs. 34,999
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone
- IP67 water and dust resistant
- 12MP camera with OIS and 4K video
- 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
- Touch ID for secure authentication
- A11 Bionic with Neural Engine
- iOS 12 with Screen Time, Group FaceTime, and even faster performance
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
MRP: Rs. 44,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Retina HD display
- IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)
- 12MP dual cameras with OIS, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, and 4K video
- 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
- Touch ID for secure authentication
- A11 Bionic with Neural Engine
- iOS 12 with Screen Time, Group FaceTime, and even faster performance
Apple iPhone X
MRP: Rs. 67,999
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone XS MAX
MRP: Rs. 69,999
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Apple iPhone XS
MRP: Rs. 62,999
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
19,990
-
28,999
-
34,990
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,994
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,990
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
35,990
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200