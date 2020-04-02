Apple iPhones Price Hike: New Pricing In India

Please do note that these are the official prices from Apple India and the prices might vary a bit on some of the online shopping portals like Amazon and Flipkart, depending on the offers that these sites are running. Here is detailed information on the new pricing for the entire iPhone lineup.

Apple iPhone 11 64GB

Apple iPhone 11 64GB:

The Apple iPhone 11 with 64GB internal storage is now available for Rs. 73,900, which was previously retailing for Rs. 69,990. It has received a price hike of Rs. 4,000 and this model offers features like dual-camera setup, A13 Bionic SoC and more.

Apple iPhone 11 128GB:

The Apple iPhone 11 with 128GB internal storage is now available for Rs. 73,900, which was previously retailing for Rs. 69,990. It has received a price hike of Rs. 4,000.

Apple iPhone 11 256GB:

The Apple iPhone 11 with 256GB internal storage is now available for Rs. 79,990, which was previously retailing for Rs. 84,100. It has received a price hike of Rs. 4,110.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB:

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB has also received a price hike of Rs. 5,400 and now available for Rs. 1,06,600 and the price has been increased from Rs. 1,01,200. This iPhone offers a triple camera system and is also powered by the Apple A13 Bionic SoC.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB:

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB has received a price hike of Rs. 6,100 and now available for Rs. 1,21,300 and the price has been increased from Rs. 1,15,200.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB:

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB has received a price hike of Rs. 7,100 and now available for Rs. 1,40,300 and the price has been increased from Rs. 1,33,200.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB:

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB now available for Rs. 1,17,100, which was previously available for Rs. 1,11,200. This model has received a price hike of Rs. 5,900.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB:

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB now available for Rs. 1,31,900, which was previously available for Rs. 1,25,200. This model has received a price hike of Rs. 6,700.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB:

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB now available for Rs. 1,50,800, which was previously available for Rs. 1,43,200. This model has received a price hike of Rs. 7,600.

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS 64GB:

The Apple iPhone XS with 64GB storage is the last generation flagship model, powered by the A12 Bionic will now cost you Rs. 94,700, which used to retail for Rs. 89,900 and the device has received an overall price hike of Rs. 4,800.

Apple iPhone XS 256GB:

The Apple iPhone XS with 256GB storage is the last generation flagship model, powered by the A12 Bionic will now cost you Rs. 1,09,400, which used to retail for Rs. 1,03,900 and the device has received an overall price hike of Rs. 5,500.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR 64GB:

The Apple iPhone XR 64GB is still the most affordable iPhone with Face ID even after this price hike. This model now comes with a price tag of Rs. 52,500 and has received a price hike of Rs. 2,600 and the iPhone XR with 64GB storage was used to retail for Rs. 49,900.

Apple iPhone XR 128GB:

The Apple iPhone XR 128GB is still the most affordable iPhone with Face ID even after this price hike. This model now comes with a price tag of Rs. 57,800 and has received a price hike of Rs. 2,900 and the iPhone XR with 128GB storage was used to retail for Rs. 54,900.

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 64GB:

The Apple iPhone 8 is the most affordable iPhone with support for wireless charging and one of the last iPhone models to come with Touch ID now sells for Rs. 42,600, which has gone up from Rs. 40,500 and the device has received an overall price hike of Rs. 2,100.

Apple iPhone 8 128GB:

The Apple iPhone 8 with 128GB internal storage offers features like wireless charging and one of the last iPhone models to come with Touch ID now sells for Rs. 47,900, which has gone up from Rs. 44,500 and the device has received an overall price hike of Rs. 2,400.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB:

If you are planning to buy a big screen old-school iPhone with 64GB storage, then the iPhone 8 Plus will cost you Rs. 53,400 and the price has gone up from Rs. 50,600, which now costs Rs. 2,800 more.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus 128GB:

If you are planning to buy a big screen old-school iPhone with 128GB storage, then the iPhone 8 Plus will cost you Rs. 58,500 and the price has gone up from Rs. 55,600, which now costs Rs. 2,900 more.

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 32GB:

The Apple iPhone 7 32GB is the most affordable iPhone that anyone can buy. The smartphone used to cost Rs. 29,900 and due to the new GST rates, it will now cost Rs. 31,500 with a total price hike of Rs. 1,600.

Apple iPhone 7 128GB:

The Apple iPhone 7 128GB is the most affordable iPhone with 128GB storage. The smartphone used to cost Rs. 29,900 and due to the new GST rates, it will now cost Rs. 36,700 with a total price hike of Rs. 1,800.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB:

The Apple iPhone 7 Plus with 32GB internal storage is the most affordable dual-camera iPhone in the country. Due to the recent GST hike, the price of this model has gone up by Rs. 2,000 and the device now costs Rs. 39,900 and the device used to cost Rs. 37,900.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB:

The Apple iPhone 7 Plus with 128GB internal storage is the most affordable dual-camera iPhone in the country. Due to the recent GST hike, the price of this model has gone up by Rs. 2,200 and the device now costs Rs. 45,100 and the device used to cost Rs. 32,900.