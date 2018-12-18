List of Best Nokia smartphones that launched in 2018

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
In the year 2018, you have seen some of the classy Nokia devices. These phones have something to be acknowledged for. Nokia has been successfully reinventing itself with some coolest designed models. The HMD Global is known for manufacturing hard cased and durabled devices. Take a look, if you want to explore them.
In the list, you get the Nokia 6.1 Plus that comes with dual sight feature which means that you can click images with front and rear camera at the same time which is quite interesting. This phone doesn't heat too much while playing games and maintains the temperature of the phone easily. Nokia 8 Sirocco has POLED display and features good set of cameras.
Nokia 7 Plus comes with good battery backup that supports quick charging technology. Nokia 5.1 Plus features amazing front camera that is AI based, which can give you the desired images as per your choices.
The list has few other Nokia phones that also come with some quality features.
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 7.1
Best Price of Nokia 7.1
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh battery with fast charging
Nokia 6.1
Best Price of Nokia 6.1
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000mAh Battery
Nokia 7 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 7 Plus
Key Specs
- 6 inch FHD+ 2.5D Curved Display
- 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB On-Board Storage
- 12MP + 13MP Dual Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash And PDAF And ZEISS Optics
- 16MP Front Facing Camera
- USB Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3300 MAh Battery
Nokia 5.1 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 3.1 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 3.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass for protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 3GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Nokia 3.1
Best Price of Nokia 3.1
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD+ IPS Display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- FM Radio
- 2990mAh Battery
Nokia 5.1
Best Price of Nokia 5.1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 3000mAh battery
Nokia 2.1
Best Price of Nokia 2.1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Nokia 1
Best Price of Nokia 1
Key Specs
- 4.5 Inch FWVGA IPS Display
- 1.1 GHz MT6737M Quad-Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Fixed Focus Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Drip Protection IP52
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 2150mAh Battery