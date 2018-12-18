List of Best Nokia smartphones that launched in 2018

In the year 2018, you have seen some of the classy Nokia devices. These phones have something to be acknowledged for. Nokia has been successfully reinventing itself with some coolest designed models. The HMD Global is known for manufacturing hard cased and durabled devices. Take a look, if you want to explore them.

In the list, you get the Nokia 6.1 Plus that comes with dual sight feature which means that you can click images with front and rear camera at the same time which is quite interesting. This phone doesn't heat too much while playing games and maintains the temperature of the phone easily. Nokia 8 Sirocco has POLED display and features good set of cameras.

Nokia 7 Plus comes with good battery backup that supports quick charging technology. Nokia 5.1 Plus features amazing front camera that is AI based, which can give you the desired images as per your choices.

The list has few other Nokia phones that also come with some quality features.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus

Key Specs 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 7.1 Best Price of Nokia 7.1

Key Specs

5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh battery with fast charging Nokia 6.1 Best Price of Nokia 6.1

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

3000mAh Battery Nokia 7 Plus Best Price of Nokia 7 Plus

Key Specs

6 inch FHD+ 2.5D Curved Display

2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor

4GB RAM

64GB On-Board Storage

12MP + 13MP Dual Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash And PDAF And ZEISS Optics

16MP Front Facing Camera

USB Type-C

Fingerprint Sensor

3300 MAh Battery Nokia 5.1 Plus Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus

Key Specs

5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 3.1 Plus Best Price of Nokia 3.1 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass for protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

3GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Nokia 8 Sirocco Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Nokia 3.1 Best Price of Nokia 3.1

Key Specs

5.2 Inch HD+ IPS Display

1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N Processor

2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

FM Radio

2990mAh Battery Nokia 5.1 Best Price of Nokia 5.1

Key Specs

5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

3000mAh battery Nokia 2.1 Best Price of Nokia 2.1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery Nokia 1 Best Price of Nokia 1

Key Specs

4.5 Inch FWVGA IPS Display

1.1 GHz MT6737M Quad-Core Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

2MP Front Fixed Focus Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Drip Protection IP52

Bluetooth 4.1

2150mAh Battery