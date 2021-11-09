ENGLISH

    List Of Best Samsung M Series Smartphones Available On Discount Price On Amazon

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy M-series devices are quite popular and available at an affordable price tag in the market. Several devices of the Galaxy M-series were selling at discounted prices during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

     

    List Of Best Samsung M Series Smartphones Available On Discount Price

    However, if you are still planning to buy a Galaxy M-series phone, Amazon could be the right place for you.

    Below here we are listing all Galaxy M-series devices that are available at discount prices on Amazon

     

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14%)

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
     

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Offers:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 23,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,991 (12%)

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 12% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (13%)

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is available at 13% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (7%)

    Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 7% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M31

    Samsung Galaxy M31

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 21,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (23%)

    Samsung Galaxy M31 is available at 23% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M11

    Samsung Galaxy M11

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,190 ; You Save: Rs. 3,809 (25%)

    Samsung Galaxy M11 is available at 25% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,190 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 15:48 [IST]
