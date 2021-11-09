Just In
- 49 min ago JioPhone Next Benchmarked: Popularity Alone Doesn’t Save The Day
- 53 min ago OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition Launching Nov 15; Here’s What Makes It Different
- 3 hrs ago AMD Zen 4 Architecture Explained: What Is Zen 4 Genoa And Zen 4C Bergamo?
- 4 hrs ago Dyson Hot+Cool Air Purifier 2021 Review: Most Effective Air-Purification System For Indian House-Holds
Don't Miss
- Movies Leonardo DiCaprio's Video With Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Goes Viral, Bezos Reacts With A Sly Threat
- Sports Tripura set to score big with bamboo-made cricket bats; eye amendment in laws of the game
- Finance This Private Sector Bank Revises Interest Rates On FD & Savings Account
- News Nawab Malik did dealings with underworld person convicted in 1993 blasts: Devendra Fadnavis
- Automobiles Audi Q5 Facelift India Launch Date Revealed
- Education CBSE Term 1 Admit Card 2021: Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Hall Tickets Here
- Lifestyle Singer Amy Winehouse's Last Music Concert Dress Sells For €210,000
- Travel 10 Best Winter Destinations in Lakshadweep
List Of Best Samsung M Series Smartphones Available On Discount Price On Amazon
Samsung Galaxy M-series devices are quite popular and available at an affordable price tag in the market. Several devices of the Galaxy M-series were selling at discounted prices during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
However, if you are still planning to buy a Galaxy M-series phone, Amazon could be the right place for you.
Below here we are listing all Galaxy M-series devices that are available at discount prices on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14%)
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Offers:
M.R.P.: Rs. 23,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,991 (12%)
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 12% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (13%)
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is available at 13% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M12
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 14,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (7%)
Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 7% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M31
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 21,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (23%)
Samsung Galaxy M31 is available at 23% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M11
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,190 ; You Save: Rs. 3,809 (25%)
Samsung Galaxy M11 is available at 25% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,190 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
6,000
-
15,427
-
6,999
-
17,217
-
19,999
-
12,720
-
16,375
-
22,000
-
9,000
-
26,035