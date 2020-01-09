ENGLISH

    List Of Samsung Smartphones That Are Set To Get Airtel’s ‘New’ Wi-Fi Calling Feature

    By
    |

    It's not only Jio that introduced Wi-Fi calling feature, but also Airtel that recently announced the subscribers will get this new feature. Although Airtel is facing a huge debt crisis, the telecom company is taking all essential steps to revive itself. This feature is going to be available to various smartphone brands, shortly. Even many Samsung smartphones are going to use the feature.

    Samsung Phones that are set to get Airtel’s ‘new’ Wifi calling feature
     

    The WiFi calling feature, as of now, is available to Delhi NCR, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West UP, and a few other regions.

    To use the feature, you will need to update your Samsung phones with the latest software. Then switch VoLTE on and finally turn on the WiFi Calling option. 

    The brand has brought the feature to its XstreamFiber, which will let users initiate a flawless calling experience. The brand has brought up the feature to its XstreamFiber, which will offer consumers a smooth calling experience.

    With the WiFi calling, you will get outstanding indoor internet coverage. The feature is available to every other broadband service. You can even text each other conveniently with greater speed. And, you can call people on any network using this feature.

    Samsung Galaxy J6

    MRP: Rs. 10,490
    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy On6

    MRP: Rs. 17,600
    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE,
    • 3000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M30s
     

    MRP: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rea Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A10s

    MRP: Rs. 9,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.0GHz + Quad 1.5GHz) Exynos processor
    • 2GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M20

    MRP: Rs. 11,090
    Key Specs

    • 13MP+5MP ultra-wide dual camera | 8MP f2.0 front camera
    • 6.3 invh Full HD+ Infinity V Display with 2340x1080 crystal clear resolution (409 PPI)
    • 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB in a dedicated slot
    • Fast face unlock and fingerprint sensor | Dual SIM (nano+nano) with dual standby and dual VoLTE
    • Widevine L1 certification for HD streaming
    • Dolby ATMOS 360 surround sound
    • 1.8GHz Exynos 7904 octa-core processor
    • Android Oreo v8.1 OS
    • 5000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S10e

    MRP: Rs. 47,990
    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,100mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S10

    MRP: Rs. 54,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3400 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 62,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 4100 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy A30s

    MRP: Rs. 14,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 inch Full HD+ Display
    • 4 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM |
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP | 32MP Front Camera
    • Exynos 9611 Processor
    • 4000 mAh Li-ion Battery
    Samsung Galaxy M30

    MRP: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    MRP: Rs. 69,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 79,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
    Samsung Galaxy A50s

    MRP: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note 9

    MRP: Rs. 33,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid SIM
    • Dual 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)
    • USB 3.1
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
