List Of Samsung Smartphones That Are Set To Get Airtel’s ‘New’ Wi-Fi Calling Feature

The WiFi calling feature, as of now, is available to Delhi NCR, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West UP, and a few other regions.

To use the feature, you will need to update your Samsung phones with the latest software. Then switch VoLTE on and finally turn on the WiFi Calling option.

The brand has brought the feature to its XstreamFiber, which will let users initiate a flawless calling experience. The brand has brought up the feature to its XstreamFiber, which will offer consumers a smooth calling experience.

With the WiFi calling, you will get outstanding indoor internet coverage. The feature is available to every other broadband service. You can even text each other conveniently with greater speed. And, you can call people on any network using this feature.

Samsung Galaxy J6

MRP: Rs. 10,490

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy On6

MRP: Rs. 17,600

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE,

3000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M30s

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rea Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A10s

MRP: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.0GHz + Quad 1.5GHz) Exynos processor

2GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M20

MRP: Rs. 11,090

Key Specs

13MP+5MP ultra-wide dual camera | 8MP f2.0 front camera

6.3 invh Full HD+ Infinity V Display with 2340x1080 crystal clear resolution (409 PPI)

3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB in a dedicated slot

Fast face unlock and fingerprint sensor | Dual SIM (nano+nano) with dual standby and dual VoLTE

Widevine L1 certification for HD streaming

Dolby ATMOS 360 surround sound

1.8GHz Exynos 7904 octa-core processor

Android Oreo v8.1 OS

5000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S10e

MRP: Rs. 47,990

Key Specs

5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 16MP Rear Camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,100mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S10

MRP: Rs. 54,900

Key Specs

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 62,900

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A30s

MRP: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs

6.4 inch Full HD+ Display

4 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM |

48MP + 8MP + 5MP | 32MP Front Camera

Exynos 9611 Processor

4000 mAh Li-ion Battery

Samsung Galaxy M30

MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

MRP: Rs. 69,999

Key Specs



6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 79,999

Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

Samsung Galaxy A50s

MRP: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

MRP: Rs. 33,999

Key Specs