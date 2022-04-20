List Of Best Smartphones In India Running Android 12 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Unlike Apple, Android is infamous for shorter software upgrade cycles and delayed software updates. Moreover, some brands still fail to launch new smartphones with the latest Android OS, which is unacceptable if you are willing to pay a premium amount on a flagship handset. Thankfully, things are improving in 2022.

Here we have compiled a list of budget, mid-range, and flagship smartphones that offer Android 12 out-of-the-box. Some of these handsets even come with longer than usual software update cycles making them a good investment for users that don't change their handsets frequently. Let's have a look.

OPPO F21 Pro Price: Rs. 26,999

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) battery OnePlus 10 Pro Price: Rs. 66,999

6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED Screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price: Rs. 34,499

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery iQOO Z6 5G Price: Rs. 15,999

6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery iQOO 9 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 64,990

6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery iQOO 9 Price: Rs. 42,990

6.56-inch (2376 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,350 mAh (Typical) battery Vivo T1 Price: Rs. 15,990

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery Realme 9 Pro Price: Rs. 17,990

6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Price: Rs. 17,499

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

