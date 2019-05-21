Best smartphones with 5000 mAh battery to buy in India Features oi-Harish Kumar

A user's performing task without any stoppage also depends on the battery the device is sitting with. The great urge of gaming and streaming have honestly led the makers to infuse aggressively massive backup in the devices. As such, users have greatly seen a few of them sporting up to 5000 mAh battery.

The enlisted devices below are some of the best ones that are guaranteed not to obstruct your any activity due to their backup. With such a module, you can continuously talk up to 55 hours. These batteries can comfortably let you go up to two days on a single charge. Combined with efficient SoC, these backups can last much longer.

Besides, a couple of devices in the list also feature turbo power technology that can pump up their batteries with up to six or more hours of power in just fifteen minutes of charging. The other amazing part is despite carrying such a heavy battery the handsets are light and look sleek.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

5000 MAh Battery Moto E5 Plus Best Price of Moto E5 Plus

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Moto G7 Power Best Price of Moto G7 Power

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1570×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Water-repellent P2i coating

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M30 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB Storage, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB storage, expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Motorola One Power Best Price of Motorola One Power

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery