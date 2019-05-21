ENGLISH

    Best smartphones with 5000 mAh battery to buy in India

    By
    |

    A user's performing task without any stoppage also depends on the battery the device is sitting with. The great urge of gaming and streaming have honestly led the makers to infuse aggressively massive backup in the devices. As such, users have greatly seen a few of them sporting up to 5000 mAh battery.

    The enlisted devices below are some of the best ones that are guaranteed not to obstruct your any activity due to their backup. With such a module, you can continuously talk up to 55 hours. These batteries can comfortably let you go up to two days on a single charge. Combined with efficient SoC, these backups can last much longer.

    Besides, a couple of devices in the list also feature turbo power technology that can pump up their batteries with up to six or more hours of power in just fifteen minutes of charging. The other amazing part is despite carrying such a heavy battery the handsets are light and look sleek.

    Samsung Galaxy M20

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • 5000 MAh Battery

    Moto E5 Plus

    Best Price of Moto E5 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
     

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

    Moto G7 Power

    Best Price of Moto G7 Power
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1570×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Water-repellent P2i coating
    • 12MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery

    Samsung Galaxy M30

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
    • 4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5000 MAh Battery

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB Storage, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
    • 64GB storage, expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Motorola One Power

    Best Price of Motorola One Power
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
