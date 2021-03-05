Just In
List Of Most Rated Premium Smartphones In Flipkart
A premium smartphone is something that offers the best features, specifications, and design. Most premium smartphones cost a lot of money, as the brands spend a lot to research and develop these devices when compared to regular smartphones.
Here are some of the highest-rated premium smartphones that are available on Flipkart. Phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Apple iPhone 11, Realme X2 Pro, Oppo Reno 5 Pro, and the older Apple iPhone 7 Plus are some of the highest-rated premium smartphones on Flipkart.
Here are all the premium smartphones available on Flipkart, which have received the highest rating, and highest reviews on Flipkart, which indicates that even the users have loved and accepted these devices, which speaks about the quality and trust of these smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (4,828 Ratings & 613 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 54,990
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (12,483 Ratings & 3,028 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 36,099
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S20+ ( 17,276 Ratings & 2,692 Reviews )
MRP: Rs. 54,999
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4500 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Silver, 256 GB) (6,862 Ratings & 508 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 99,900
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Asus ROG Phone II (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) (10,891 Ratings & 1,987 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 54,990
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A70 (Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) (5,283 Ratings & 607 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 30,900
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPhone 7 Plus (Black, 32 GB) (29,500 Ratings & 3,016 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 35,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
iQOO 3 (Tornado Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) (12,445 Ratings & 2,080 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 37,990
Key Specs
- 6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- 5G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4440mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A71 (Prism Crush Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) (5,622 Ratings & 704 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 26,548
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Realme X2 Pro (Lunar White, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) (7,708 Ratings & 1,189 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 28,799
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera with 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Apple iPhone 11 (White, 128 GB) (32,500 Ratings & 2,576 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front camera
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone XR (Black, 64 GB) (75,367 Ratings & 6,463 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 39,600
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone SE (Black, 256 GB) (90,566 Ratings & 7,795 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 39,900
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- Gigabit-class 4G LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G (Starry Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) (4,248 Ratings & 660 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 38,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED HDR 10+ display
- Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4350mAh battery
Realme X2 Pro (Neptune Blue, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) (7,708 Ratings & 1,189 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 28,799
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
