List Of Most Rated Premium Smartphones In Flipkart

Here are some of the highest-rated premium smartphones that are available on Flipkart. Phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Apple iPhone 11, Realme X2 Pro, Oppo Reno 5 Pro, and the older Apple iPhone 7 Plus are some of the highest-rated premium smartphones on Flipkart.

Here are all the premium smartphones available on Flipkart, which have received the highest rating, and highest reviews on Flipkart, which indicates that even the users have loved and accepted these devices, which speaks about the quality and trust of these smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (4,828 Ratings & 613 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 54,990

Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (12,483 Ratings & 3,028 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 36,099

Key Specs



6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20+ ( 17,276 Ratings & 2,692 Reviews )

MRP: Rs. 54,999

Key Specs



6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4500 MAh Battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Silver, 256 GB) (6,862 Ratings & 508 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 99,900

Key Specs



5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Asus ROG Phone II (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) (10,891 Ratings & 1,987 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 54,990

Key Specs



6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A70 (Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) (5,283 Ratings & 607 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 30,900

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (Black, 32 GB) (29,500 Ratings & 3,016 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 35,999

Key Specs



5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With

iQOO 3 (Tornado Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) (12,445 Ratings & 2,080 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 37,990

Key Specs



6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

5G/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4440mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A71 (Prism Crush Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) (5,622 Ratings & 704 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 26,548

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Realme X2 Pro (Lunar White, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) (7,708 Ratings & 1,189 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 28,799

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera with 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Apple iPhone 11 (White, 128 GB) (32,500 Ratings & 2,576 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front camera

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone XR (Black, 64 GB) (75,367 Ratings & 6,463 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 39,600

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone SE (Black, 256 GB) (90,566 Ratings & 7,795 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 39,900

Key Specs



4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 13

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

Gigabit-class 4G LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G (Starry Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) (4,248 Ratings & 660 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 38,990

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED HDR 10+ display

Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4350mAh battery

Realme X2 Pro (Neptune Blue, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) (7,708 Ratings & 1,189 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 28,799

Key Specs

