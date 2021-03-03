ENGLISH

    Most Rated Samsung Smartphones On Amazon In India

    By
    |

    Amazon India hosts several sales and sells numerous smartphones from different brands. One of the bestselling smartphone brands on Amazon is Samsung. The South Korean tech giant sells numerous smartphone lineups including the Galaxy A, Galaxy M, and the Galaxy S.

    Samsung smartphones that are available on Amazon
     

    Having said that, here we have listed the top-rated Samsung smartphones that are available on Amazon India right now. Check out the list before you buy a new smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy M20 (83,467 ratings)

    Samsung Galaxy M20 (83,467 ratings)

    MRP: Rs. 15,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5000 MAh Battery.
    Samsung Galaxy A50 (7,633 ratings)

    Samsung Galaxy A50 (7,633 ratings)

    MRP: Rs. 21,000
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A50s ( 5,359 ratings)
     

    Samsung Galaxy A50s ( 5,359 ratings)

    MRP: Rs. 17,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M31 ( 132,366 ratings )

    Samsung Galaxy M31 ( 132,366 ratings )

    MRP: Rs. 15,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M21 ( 89,660 ratings )

    Samsung Galaxy M21 ( 89,660 ratings )

    MRP: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M31s ( 42,456 ratings)

    Samsung Galaxy M31s ( 42,456 ratings)

    MRP: Rs. 19,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

    expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    32MP front camera
    Dual 4G VoLTE
    6000mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy M51 ( 31,360 ratings )

    Samsung Galaxy M51 ( 31,360 ratings )

    MRP: Rs. 24,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 7000mAh battery

    Story first published: Thursday, March 4, 2021, 4:00 [IST]
