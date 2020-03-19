List Of Highly Rumored Smartphones You Should Know

Some of these rumored smartphones will offer features like a quad-camera setup, 4K display, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 40W fast charging, while the other smartphones will stick to the basics. Here is everything you need to know about the recently rumored smartphones which might launch anytime soon.

Nokia 1.3

The Nokia 1.3 is expected to be a budget 4G smartphone from HMD Global and the smartphone is likely to come with features like a notch display with a single camera unit at the back and a selfie camera at the front. The Nokia 1.3 is expected to run on Android 10 Go OS with stock Android skin on top.

Motorola Edge+

The Motorola Edge+ is expected to be the next flagship smartphone from the Lenovo owned smartphone brand. The device, as the name suggests will have a dual-curved display with a punch-hole cutout, and the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Fujitsu Arrows 5G

The Fujitsu Arrows 5G, as the name suggests will be a 5G smartphone, and the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Along with the flagship-grade hardware, the phone is likely to offer a good camera setup, especially considering the fact that the phone is from Fujitsu, which is known for cameras and imaging.

Sony Xperia Pro

The Sony Xperia Pro will be a high-end flagship smartphone and will have features like a pro-grade camera, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Sony Xperia Pro is likely to come with a 4K HDR OLED display with support for an in-display fingerprint sensor.

New Redmi K30 Pro

The Redmi K30 Pro will also be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The device will have a circular quad-camera setup at the back and a pop-up selfie camera at the front and it will support 5G network in select markets.

Huawei P40 Pro 5G

The Huawei P40 Pro 5G is again an upcoming 5G smartphone powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device will have a quad-camera setup with a dedicated zoom lens, which can offer 10x optical zoom and 100x digital or hybrid zoom.

Honor 30S

The Honor 30S will be an upcoming 5G smartphone from Huawei's sub smartphone brand with features like a quad-camera setup and the device is also expected to offer super-fast 40W fast charging capability.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and both devices will support the 5G network. Besides, these smartphones are likely to have a 64MP main camera and will use the Sony IMX 686 sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A21 And Galaxy A31

The Samsung Galaxy A21 and the Samsung Galaxy A31 will be budget smartphones with features like an AMOLED display, triple camera setup and more. Both smartphones will launch with Android 10 OS with custom One UI 2.0 skin on top.